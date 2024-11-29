President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s education crisis by focusing on reintegrating out-of-school children into classrooms and providing them with essential skills.

Tinubu stated this during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace in Paris as disclosed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy.

President Tinubu outlined a strategic plan to significantly reduce the number of children not enrolled in school, emphasizing the role of creative initiatives to get them back into classrooms.

“In order to bridge the gap for some who are of age, and have been out of school for a while, we will encourage skills development,” the President noted

The President explained that while traditional schooling remains a priority, skills development is equally critical in meeting the needs of children who have been out of school for extended periods.

This holistic approach, combining both education and skill-building, is part of the government’s broader vision to create a sustainable, thriving economy driven by a skilled and educated workforce.

Addressing security challenges in Nigeria schools

During the conversation, President Tinubu acknowledged the challenges posed by insecurity in certain parts of Nigeria, which has hindered the full return of children to schools.

However, noted that despite these obstacles, his government is making progress in re-populating classrooms and expanding educational access across the country.

“The insecurity in some parts of the country makes it hard for children to return to school, but we are gradually re-populating the classrooms. And we need skills development to bridge the gaps,” President Tinubu noted.

The President also highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance security, noting that a combination of kinetic strategies and peace-building initiatives is gradually improving the situation.

He expressed optimism that with more concerted efforts, the country would witness greater stability, allowing for uninterrupted educational and agricultural activities.

“With some more efforts, we will be able to get some level of stability. We had a very good harvest this year. And as soon as more farmers can go back to the farm, we will have more stability in harvest and supply,” President Tinubu explained.

Macron’s admiration for Nigeria

In response to the discussions, President Macron expressed his admiration for Nigeria’s growth potential, stressing the importance of investing in educational initiatives to secure the country’s future.

Drawing from his own experience during a six-month internship at the French Embassy in Nigeria, President Macron reflected on his visits to Lagos and Kano, emphasizing the strong ties between the two nations.

President Macron, alongside First Lady Brigitte Macron, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their visit, vowing to deepen and elevate the France-Nigeria partnership in various sectors, particularly education.

What you should know

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Nigeria has over 20 million out-of-school children , a number driven by factors such as insecurity, poverty, and cultural barriers. This figure represents a significant challenge for the nation, as education is critical to achieving sustainable development.

In a similar vein, Tinubu’s administration has highlighted education as a cornerstone of its “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Policies like increased funding for schools, teacher training, and collaborations with international partners are part of the broader strategy to address the crisis.

President Tinubu’s commitment to tackling Nigeria’s education challenges, combined with international support, could mark a turning point in reversing the country’s out-of-school children crisis.

If implemented effectively, these measures will not only improve access to education but also equip Nigeria’s youth with the skills needed to compete in a global economy.