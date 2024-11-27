The United Kingdom has officially launched its largest Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Africa, located in Ikeja, Lagos, through its new commercial partner, VFS Global.

This marks a significant milestone in strengthening the UK’s visa application services for Nigerian residents.

According to the British High Commission, the new VAC, alongside facilities in Abuja and Victoria Island, Lagos, began operations on November 19, 2024, to streamline the visa application process for Nigerians traveling to the UK.

The High Commission noted that Nigeria is one of the top markets for UK visas, accounting for 5% of the global total of UK visit visas.

With over 225,000 visas processed for Nigerian nationals in the past year, it said the UK remains a popular destination for Nigerian travellers.

What they are saying

Speaking at the inauguration of the Ikeja centre, British Deputy High Commissioner, Jonny Baxter, remarked:

“I am delighted to witness the opening of this, the largest visa application centre in Africa. Nigeria remains one of the UK’s most important partners, and we hope that VFS delivers ever-improving services for those applying for visas to the UK.”

Marc Owen, Director of Visa, Status and Information Services at UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI), echoed these sentiments:

“The opening of our new VAC in Ikeja marks an exciting milestone for UKVI and VFS Global. In the year to June 2024, we processed more than 225,000 UK visas for Nigerian nationals across all categories. This new partnership demonstrates our commitment to ensuring visa services are accessible, efficient, and meet the needs of all applicants.”

Enhanced Services for Nigerian Applicants

The new VACs offer a range of optional services to enhance convenience for applicants, including:

Document Upload Assistance: Support for uploading required documents.

Prime Time Appointments: Allowing application submissions outside regular business hours.

SMS Notifications: Real-time updates on application status.

Document Checking Services: Ensuring application accuracy before submission.

Courier Passport Return: Applicants can receive their passports via courier once decisions are made.

Keep My Passport While Applying: Applicants retain their passports after biometrics submission until a decision is reached.

In Abuja, applicants can also opt for the On-Demand Mobile Visa Service, which allows submission from home, office, or other preferred locations. Additionally, the Premium Lounge Service offers a personalised experience with dedicated staff.

What you should know

The UK has awarded VFS Global the contract to provide visa services in 142 countries, expanding from its previous coverage of 58 nations. In Africa, VFS Global now operates UK Visa Application Centres in 31 countries.

VFS Global clarified that the optional services provided are designed to enhance convenience and comfort but do not influence the timeline or outcomes of visa applications.