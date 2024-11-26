The former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, is currently being interrogated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged fraud case against him during his tenure as governor of Kogi State.

A source at the EFCC Headquarters disclosed this to Nairametrics on Tuesday.

“He is with us”, the source said, adding the ex-governor is being questioned.

Bello and others were accused before the Federal High Court in Abuja of conspiring in February 2016 to convert N80,246,470,088.88, allegedly obtained through a criminal breach of trust, in violation of Section 18(a) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended.

The ex-governor has denied the allegation and failed to appear in court despite a bench warrant for his arrest, and an order requiring him to present himself for arraignment.

Backstory

Nairametrics reports that the EFCC had applied to try Bello in absentia after over five proceedings in which the ex-governor was absent due to pending legal disputes raised by his legal team in higher courts.

Nairametrics also reports that the EFCC and other security agencies had declared Bello wanted, citing their inability to track his whereabouts or arrest him.

The EFCC later accused the Kogi State government of using its “immunity” to shield Bello.

Meanwhile, the parties approached higher courts for redress regarding Bello’s arraignment.

A Court of Appeal eventually ordered the ex-Kogi governor to appear at the trial court for arraignment.

The EFCC also instituted another fraud case against Bello at the FCT High Court.

Nairametrics reports that on October 3, 2024, the FCT High Court issued a public summons against Bello following his absence at a fresh arraignment on 16 counts of charges filed against him by the EFCC.

Bello, Shuabu Oricha, and Abdulsalami Hudu are accused of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy to commit an offense amounting to N110.4 billion before the FCT High Court.

What you should know

Moreover, the Supreme Court recently upheld the EFCC’s authority to prosecute financial crimes nationwide, rejecting the ex-governor’s attempt to quash the EFCC’s establishment.

Recall that the EFCC had previously stated that the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, remained “wanted” over the N80.2 billion fraud case against him.

In a September 18, 2024 statement, the EFCC clarified that media reports claiming he “is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission” are incorrect.

A “holding facility” is part of a building where suspects are detained prior to arraignment, release, or transfer to another facility.

At the time, Ohiare Micheal, Director of Yahaya Bello’s media office, stated that Bello reportedly visited the EFCC amid the N80.2 billion fraud case against him.