When people said Nigerian debit cards don’t work for international payments, I thought they were exaggerating. Spoiler alert: they weren’t.

I tried paying for X Premium in Nigeria, and my card got rejected like I was applying for a visa.

After a few failed attempts and a lot of side-eye at my bank, I realised I needed another solution.

RelatedStories No Content Available

That’s when I discovered virtual dollar cards. These lifesavers are perfect for things like paying for X Premium, Apple Music or any other subscription seamlessly, without breaking a sweat.

So, if you’re stuck like I was, don’t worry. I’ll show you how to pay for X Premium in Nigeria and finally get that Twitter Blue check mark.

2 Payment Methods for X Subscription in Nigeria

To pay for X Premium in Nigeria, you can use one of two methods: First, get a virtual dollar card from Cardtonic, fund it with dollars, and use it to subscribe seamlessly. Alternatively, open a domiciliary account with your bank, fund it with foreign currency, and pay using a dollar debit card tied to the account.

1. Pay with a Virtual Dollar Card:

If you’re tired of fighting with your Naira card, a virtual dollar card is the answer. These cards are designed for international transactions and are a perfect solution for paying for services like X Premium, Apple Music and more.

All you need to do is fund the card in dollars, and you’re good to go.

What’s great about virtual cards is how seamless they make the payment process. Platforms like Cardtonic let you create a virtual dollar card within minutes and fund it directly from your wallet.

2. Get A Domiciliary Account:

For those who want something more traditional, a domiciliary account is another option. It allows you to store and spend foreign currency (like USD) and comes with a dollar debit card.

While it’s reliable, setting up a domiciliary account requires a visit to your bank, proper documentation, and sourcing dollars.

How to Pay For X Premium With a Virtual Card

To pay for X Premium in Nigeria, first, get a virtual dollar card from Cardtonic and fund it with enough dollars. Then, log in to your Twitter account, navigate to the subscription settings, select X Premium, and enter your virtual card details.

Step 1: Get a Virtual Card

First things first, you need a dollar virtual card. Platforms like Cardtonic make this easy. Simply create an account, verify your details, and fund your wallet in Naira to generate your virtual dollar card.

Step 2: Load Your Virtual Dollar Card

Once your card is set up, fund it with enough dollars to cover the cost of X Premium. Keep in mind that Twitter charges a monthly or yearly subscription fee, so ensure you have enough balance to avoid interruptions.

Step 3: Log in to Your Twitter Account

Head over to the settings section on your Twitter (X) app or website. Click on “Twitter Blue” or “X Premium” and follow the prompts to subscribe.

Step 4: Input Your Virtual Card Details

When prompted to add a payment method, enter your virtual card details (card number, expiration date, and CVV). Your card will process the payment in dollars without any of the usual restrictions associated with Naira cards.

Step 5: Enjoy Your X Premium Subscription

Once the payment is successful, you’re officially part of the X Premium gang. Welcome to longer tweets, priority rankings, and, of course, the shiny Twitter Blue check mark.

Frequently Asked Questions About Paying for Twitter Blue Tick

1. How Much Does X Premium Subscription Cost in Nigeria?

The cost of X Premium varies depending on the subscription plan you choose. As of now, it’s around ₦3,760/month for the basic plan, ₦9,870/month for the premium plan and ₦19,800/month for the premium plan when billed monthly. If you opt for an annual plan, it’s slightly cheaper per month.

2. Can I Use My Naira Debit Card to Pay for X Premium?

Unfortunately, no. Most Nigerian debit cards no longer support international payments due to restrictions. This is why using a virtual dollar card from platform like Cardtonic is the best alternative for paying for Twitter Blue check mark or any other international subscription in Nigeria.

3. Can I Cancel My X Premium Subscription at Any Time?

Yes, you can cancel your X Premium subscription whenever you want. Once cancelled, you’ll still enjoy the benefits of the subscription until the current billing cycle ends. After that, you won’t be charged again.

4. What Are the Benefits of X Premium?

Subscribing to X Premium (Twitter Blue) comes with exciting perks, including:

The Blue check mark to verify your account.

Ability to post longer tweets (up to 10,000 characters).

Priority ranking for your tweets in conversations and searches.

Edit tweet functionality.

Access to exclusive features like NFT profile pictures and more.

5. What Is the Difference Between X Premium and X Premium Plus?

The difference lies in the features and the subscription cost:

X Premium: Offers all the standard features, like the blue check mark, priority rankings, and longer tweets.

X Premium Plus: Includes additional features like an ad-free experience and access to premium content from partnered publishers.

Conclusion

Paying for X Premium in Nigeria is now easier with the help of virtual cards in Nigeria. These cards allow you to make seamless international payments, avoiding the stress of failed transactions from Naira debit cards.

With a reliable dollar virtual card in Nigeria, you can subscribe to services like Twitter Blue check mark hassle-free. While most platforms don’t offer a free virtual dollar card, the convenience they provide for handling subscriptions is worth it.

Now, you have everything you need to subscribe to X Premium and enjoy all its amazing perks.