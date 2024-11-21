Open Capital, a financial advisory firm, has announced the opening of applications for its 2025 Analyst Program, designed to provide recent graduates across Africa with a pathway to high-growth careers.

The program offers a combination of professional training and real-world business experience, aimed at developing the next generation of leaders in strategic and financial roles.

Graduates interested in starting full-time positions in May or September 2025 are encouraged to apply by the January 6th deadline.

RelatedStories No Content Available

According to Opportunities For Africa (OFA), this program is meant to support high-growth career paths by combining professional training with real-world business experience, preparing participants for significant responsibilities and leadership roles in the future.

The analyst role and responsibilities

OFA informs that the Analyst position is a full-time opportunity that begins with a structured training program. This program focuses on developing strategic and financial skills through practical coaching and experience. Analysts will have the chance to contribute to Open Capital’s projects and work closely with clients during 3-6 month rotating embedded placements.

This role will provide the opportunity to engage directly with senior management and collaborate on diverse projects that promote personal and professional growth. Participants will gain broad exposure to various industries, creating a platform for future leadership positions.

Key program requirements

According to reports, the Open Capital Analyst Program is seeking applicants who have:

Graduated in 2023, 2024, or will graduate in 2025

Candidates should have at least a second-class degree from an accredited university

A clear understanding of business concepts, and proficiency in MS Office, particularly Excel and Word

Strong written and verbal communication skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work in teams are also essential.

Fluency in both English and French is required, and applicants must either be Ivorian nationals or hold valid work authorization for the countries where the program operates. Those interested should be ready to begin full-time work in May or September 2025.

Locations and opportunities across Africa

The Open Capital Analyst Program is available in several locations across Sub-Saharan Africa. The available positions include:

Analyst, Accra, Ghana

Analyst, Lagos, Nigeria

Analyst, Dakar, Senegal

Analyst, Kampala, Uganda

Analyst, Lusaka, Zambia

Analyst, Nairobi, Kenya

These positions offer a chance to engage with diverse client teams and gain valuable exposure to multiple sectors.

Benefits and learning opportunities

Reports inform that the program offers continuous learning and professional development, working with a diverse team towards impactful goals.

Analysts will have the opportunity to work on projects across Sub-Saharan Africa and will be encouraged to innovate and grow within the company. Additionally, participants will expand their professional networks and gain invaluable insights into various industries.

The interview process will take place between January and March 2025. Interested candidates can visit the Open Capital website for further details and to submit their applications before the January 6th, 2025, deadline.

For more information, visit the official webpage of the Open Capital Analyst Program.