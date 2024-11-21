The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to contractors handling housing projects, threatening termination for those that fail to meet agreed-upon deadlines.

Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, made this known following a routine inspection of several state-funded housing developments, including the Sangotedo Housing Estate, Eti Osa Phase 2.

The Commissioner expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work on these projects, despite the government’s consistent support and commitment to their success.

Akinderu-Fatai’s remarks, which came amid growing concerns over delays in key housing projects that are crucial to addressing the state’s housing needs, were made public in a statement on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lagos State Government on Thursday.

The Commissioner emphasized that contractors who fail to meet their deadlines would face contract revocation, with the projects re-awarded to firms capable of delivering on time.

“Contractors handling various housing projects on behalf of the Lagos State Government have been warned to deliver all aspects of the projects as scheduled in all contract agreements or have contracts terminated and subsequently re-awarded to those who will deliver on time,” the statement read in part.

Akinderu-Fatai also conveyed the displeasure of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regarding the contractors’ failure to adhere to the agreed timelines.

More insight

The Commissioner further reiterated the pressure on the government to deliver on all its promises, particularly in the housing sector, and urged contractors to meet their deadlines without compromising on quality.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Engr. Abdulhafis Toriola, also reminded contractors of the importance of adhering to schedules and ensuring the timely delivery of every aspect of the projects.

The statement revealed that the current ongoing housing projects include the Sangotedo Housing Estate Phase 2, which will comprise 43 blocks and add over 500 home units to the existing stock upon completion. The first phase of the project, which includes 744 home units, was delivered and commissioned by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in December 2021.

In addition to Sangotedo, projects at Ajara, Badagry, Ibeshe Scheme 2, Ita Marun, and Egan Igando Cluster 2 and 3 are part of the Lagos State Government’s broader initiative to address the housing needs of its growing population.

The government aims to complete all five ongoing housing estates within the tenure of the current administration, which concludes in 2027.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government introduced the Rent-To-Own Program and Lagos Home Ownership Mortgage Scheme (Lagos HOMS) to address the housing gap and offer affordable housing options.

The Rent-To-Own Program allows prospective homeowners to pay a 5% down payment, move into their homes immediately, and pay the balance as rent over 10 years. To qualify, applicants must be Lagos residents, first-time buyers aged 21 or older, tax-compliant, and meet affordability requirements, ensuring that monthly payments do not exceed 33% of their income.

Lagos HOMS, managed by the Lagos Mortgage Board, provides first-time buyers with mortgage financing for affordable homes. Applicants contribute up to 30% of the property’s value, with the balance spread over 10 years.

The scheme prioritizes equitable homeownership, prohibits subletting, and ensures transparency through a pre-qualification and draw process.