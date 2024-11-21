The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has launched its Applicant Support Program (ASP) to provide financial and technical assistance for small businesses interested in obtaining new Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLDs).

This is part of ICANN’s New gTLD Program: Next Round, which offers businesses, communities, and other organizations the opportunity to register unique domain endings (like “.brandname” or “.community”) for the first time since 2012.

The program aims to promote innovation and diversity in the online space by enabling organizations to tailor their online identities to their specific needs.

What are Top-Level Domains (TLDs)?

A Top-Level Domain (TLD) is the part of a website address that appears after the dot. For example: In “www.icann.org,” “.org” is the TLD. Common TLDs include “.com,” “.net,” and “.edu.”

ICANN’s initiative expands these options to include generic TLDs (gTLDs) that reflect specific communities, cultures, languages, or business types.

For example, a tourism company could apply for “.travel” or a local group might register a TLD in their native script or language.

Making TLDs accessible to smaller organizations

Applying for a gTLD can be expensive, which limits access to larger companies. To address this, ICANN said its ASP will reduce application fees by 75-85% for eligible participants and provide resources like free training and access to expert service providers.

“The program is a significant step toward encouraging innovation, competition, and consumer choice in the domain industry. It will allow more entrepreneurs, small businesses, and nonprofits to participate in shaping the internet of the future,” said Pierre Dandjinou, ICANN Vice President for Africa.

According to ICANN, organizations eligible for the program must demonstrate financial need and viability. They must also belong to at least one of the following categories:

Nonprofits or charities

Intergovernmental organizations (IGOs)

Indigenous or tribal organizations

Social impact or public benefit micro or small businesses

Micro or small businesses from less-developed economies

The application window is open for 12 months, but ICANN encourages early submissions as support will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

More details on eligibility and evaluation criteria are available in the ASP Handbook.

Why this matters for Nigeria and beyond

This initiative is particularly important for small businesses, community organizations, and underrepresented groups in Nigeria and other developing economies.

It opens up opportunities for localized online identities, boosts visibility in the digital space, and encourages innovation in diverse industries.

By reducing financial barriers and providing necessary resources, ICANN is empowering organizations to take ownership of their online presence, aligning with the broader goal of a more inclusive and dynamic internet ecosystem.