The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has raised concerns about the circulation of substandard and unregistered sugar products in Nigerian markets.

According to a press release issued on November 20th, these smuggled brands, mainly from Brazil, fail to meet mandatory Vitamin A fortification requirements, posing significant health risks and economic threats.

The FCCPC identified brands such as Grupo Moreno, Terous, USI S. Joao, Alvean, and Arapora Bionergia as culprits.

The statement revealed that these products lacked essential labeling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers, and NAFDAC registration.

“Many of the identified sugar products lacked normal labeling, including production and expiry dates, batch numbers, and the mandatory National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) registration. Even more concerning, most of the products were not fortified with Vitamin A, a critical nutrient essential for good vision, immune health, and overall well-being. The absence of this fortification exposes Nigerian consumers to serious health risks, including blindness and increased susceptibility to infections, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women,” they stated.

Impact on local manufacturers

The FCCPC stressed that the influx of substandard sugar undermines the local sugar industry, creating unfair competition for compliant producers. FCCPC noted that smugglers often manipulate prices to deceive consumers, putting undue pressure on genuine manufacturers.

“The influx of smuggled sugar undermines fair competition, placing undue pressure on compliant local producers who adhere to regulatory standards. Importers of these substandard products engage in price manipulation to the detriment of genuine producers and consumers, while pretending that the products are genuine. This jeopardises the sustainability of the Nigerian sugar industry and also erodes consumer trust in the market,” the statement read.

The FCCPC also pointed out that porous borders particularly from neighboring countries such as Cameroun and Benin Republic, further complicates enforcement efforts and hampers traceability.

In response, the FCCPC is ramping up efforts to address the issue through multiple strategies, including:

Awareness campaigns: Educating consumers about the dangers of unregistered and non-fortified sugar products.

Surveillance and enforcement: Strengthening collaboration with NAFDAC, Nigeria Customs Service, and other agencies to disrupt the supply chain of smuggled sugar.

Stakeholder engagement: Promoting adherence to quality standards and fair competition among industry players.

The Commission added that industry stakeholders are being engaged to ensure compliance with quality standards and promote fair competition within the sugar market and urged Nigerians to verify sugar products for proper labeling, including evidence of Vitamin A fortification and NAFDAC registration.