Nasarawa State has announced the review of its public health bills to strengthen health security and improve healthcare services for residents.

The bills under review are the Nasarawa State Public Health Security Bill and the Public Health Bill.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Labaran Magaji, revealed this development during a four-day stakeholders’ meeting held on Monday in Nasarawa.

The meeting focuses on refining the bills to strengthen the state’s health security framework.

The initiative is a joint effort by the Nasarawa State Ministries of Justice and Health, in partnership with Orixine Consulting and Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL).

The proposed bills aim to close gaps in the state’s legal framework, aligning it with international health regulations and national health security standards.

Magaji stressed the urgency of updating the laws, underscoring that the health and well-being of citizens remain the state’s top priority.

Aligning with global health standards

“Revising these laws would not only ensure compliance with national and international standards but also enhance the state’s preparedness to prevent and respond to public health emergencies,” Magaji stated.

Dr. Gwamna Shekwonugaza, the Commissioner for Health, represented by Mrs. Naomi Oyegbenu, reiterated the goal of creating practical and enforceable laws that could make a real difference in people’s lives.

“Our goal is to create laws that are not only theoretical but also practical, enforceable, and capable of making a tangible difference in people’s lives,” Shekwonugaza noted.

Commendations from national and global experts

Mr Yenan Sebastian, Director of the Subnational Support Department at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), commended Nasarawa State for setting a precedent in public health.

“The state’s proactive approach to legal reform in health security was commendable and essential for building resilience against emerging health threats,” he noted.

Similarly, Emem Udoh, Senior Legal Advisor at Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL), emphasized the importance of robust and actionable legislation.

He expressed optimism about the outcomes, stating that strong legal frameworks were the backbone of effective public health systems.

Mr Audu Arome, Executive Director of Orixine Consulting, highlighted the significance of stakeholders’ engagement in legal reforms.

He noted that inclusive participation ensured comprehensive and considerate laws that catered to all facets of public health.

The meeting, which will run until November 21st, aims to refine a set of bills ready for legislative action, demonstrating Nasarawa State’s commitment to prioritizing public health.