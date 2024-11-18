Payaza, Nigeria’s trusted payment gateway, has proudly achieved an investment-grade rating from the Global Credit Rating (GCR) agency, an affiliate of Moody’s. This prestigious recognition underscores Payaza’s unwavering commitment to financial stability, operational excellence, and competitiveness in the ever-evolving market. The rating marks a significant milestone, paving the way for Payaza’s continued growth and expansion in Nigeria and beyond.

What is an Investment-Grade Rating?

For those unacquainted, an investment-grade rating represents a company’s financial strength and creditworthiness. This milestone places Payaza among financially sound organizations, boasting a BBB long-term rating and an A3- short-term rating. This rating from GCR, endorsed by Moody’s, highlights Payaza’s strong financial position and long-term viability.

An investment-grade rating is more than a symbol, it signals their financial strength to investors and partners, opening doors to valuable funding and high-caliber partnerships. This rating opens the door to broader capital markets, enabling access to investments that were once beyond reach.

RelatedStories No Content Available

This came on the back of also securing a BBB+ long-term and A1 short-term rating from DataPro, underscoring their dedication to providing trustworthy payment solutions across the globe.

An investment-grade rating is more than a symbol, it signals their financial strength to investors and partners, opening doors to valuable funding and high-caliber partnerships. With this rating, they gain broader access to capital markets, attracting investments that were previously out of reach.

On top of this, Payaza has also secured a BBB+ long-term and A1 short-term rating from DataPro, underscoring their dedication to providing resilient, trustworthy payment solutions across the globe.

This achievement stands as a testament to the dedication and commitment of Payaza’s team, marking a pivotal milestone in the company’s journey. It underscores their relentless pursuit of excellence and positions the organization for substantial growth and innovation.

With this solid foundation, Payaza is poised to strengthen its industry presence, foster impactful partnerships, and deliver enhanced value to its stakeholders.