The Embassy of France has announced the opening of applications for its 2025/2026 Scholarship .

This scholarship offers an opportunity for students to pursue a Master’s degree in Management at a French public university.

The scholarship provides financial support to cover essential living expenses for successful candidates.

The scholarship is funded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the French Ministry for Higher Education and Research, and is managed through Campus France. It is designed to help talented students from around the world advance their education in France, DAAD Scholarship informs.

Scholarship benefits and coverage

The France Embassy Scholarship offers several benefits to successful applicants:

Monthly stipend: Recipients will receive a monthly allowance to cover living expenses during their stay in France.

Travel support: The scholarship covers transportation costs for travel to and from France.

Health insurance: Students will be provided with health coverage for the entire duration of their studies.

Housing assistance: The program offers support in finding affordable student accommodation in France.

However, it is important to note that tuition and registration fees are not covered by the scholarship. Students are required to pay these fees, which are capped at €4,000 per year.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

Applicants must meet the following criteria to be considered for the scholarship:

Be under 30 years of age.

Hold a Bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma in Management.

Have completed National Service (NYSC) or its equivalent.

Demonstrate academic excellence, with a preference for First Class or Second Class Upper degrees.

Be fully committed to pursuing a Master’s degree in France starting in the academic year 2025/2026.

French language proficiency is not a requirement for this scholarship, making it accessible to students from various backgrounds.

Application process and required documents

DAAD informs that interested candidates must submit their applications through the Études en France (EEF) platform. The process involves several steps:

1. Create an account: Applicants must register on the Études en France platform.

2. Prepare required documents:

The following documents must be submitted:

A copy of the international passport (valid for at least two years).

A detailed curriculum vitae (CV).

A personal statement explaining the applicant’s motivations and career goals.

A Bachelor’s degree certificate or an equivalent qualification.

Undergraduate academic transcripts.

NYSC certificate (or equivalent).

A recommendation letter from the university (optional but highly recommended).

3. University Application: Applicants must apply to up to seven public universities or Institutes of Business Administration (IAE) in France.

Video tutorials are available on the Campus France website to guide applicants through the process.

Application Timeline and Key Dates

The timeline for the application process is as follows:

1st December 2024: Deadline for submitting applications on the EEF platform.

8th January 2025: Start of academic interviews by Campus France in Lagos and Abuja.

25th February 2025: Deadline for payment for the Campus France interview.

15th March 2025: Final date for Campus France interviews.

April 2025: Applications will be transmitted to connected institutions for review.

30th April 2025: Deadline for pedagogical committees and school decisions.

1st May 2025: Deadline for students to select their preferred institution.

May to June 2025: Interviews for scholarship recipients.

July 2025: Visa application process begins for selected candidates.

September/October 2025: Start of the academic year in France.

Students interested in applying should follow the outlined process and adhere to the important deadlines to be considered for the scholarship.