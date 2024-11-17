The UK government has introduced a new visa option for senior managers and specialists within multinational companies wishing to work in the UK.

The Senior or Specialist Worker visa, under the Global Business Mobility (GBM) route, enables workers to transfer to the UK and contribute their expertise to a UK branch of their employer.

This visa replaces the previous Intra-company Transfer (ICT) visa, offering a more streamlined process for skilled workers coming to the UK.

According to GOV.UK, this new visa allows qualified individuals to stay and work in the UK for a limited time, provided they meet specific eligibility criteria.

Who is eligible for the senior or specialist worker visa?

To qualify for the Senior or Specialist Worker visa, applicants must meet several requirements. First,

They must be an employee of a company that is a registered sponsor with the UK Home Office and must have a certificate of sponsorship from their employer.

The role must appear on the list of eligible occupations, and the applicant must earn at least £48,500 per year.

This visa is designed for senior managers, specialists, and other skilled workers within multinational companies. Those already in the UK on an Intra-company Transfer or Tier 2 (ICT) visa can switch to the Senior or Specialist Worker visa without having to leave the country.

For those on a Graduate Trainee programme, a separate Graduate Trainee visa is required. More details on eligibility can be found on the GOV.UK eligibility page(https://www.gov.uk/senior-specialist-worker-visa/eligibility

Duration and extensions of stay

The length of stay under the Senior or Specialist Worker visa depends on the details in the certificate of sponsorship, but it cannot exceed five years.

If the applicant earns less than £73,900 annually, they can stay for up to five years, while those earning £73,900 or more can stay for up to nine years.

If applicants are already in the UK on an Intra-company Transfer visa, they can apply to extend their stay under the Senior or Specialist Worker visa.

However, the total time spent in the UK on related visas will count toward the maximum allowed stay. For instance, someone earning less than £73,900 annually who has worked in the UK for three years can stay for a further two years before needing to leave the UK for six months to become eligible again.

You can learn more about how long you can stay on the GOV.UK visa duration page

How to apply and what it costs

To apply for the Senior or Specialist Worker visa, applicants must submit their application online. The cost of the visa includes an application fee, a healthcare surcharge, and proof of sufficient personal savings.

Applicants can apply up to three months before their intended start date in the UK. Processing times vary: applicants outside the UK can expect a decision within three weeks, while those applying from within the UK typically receive a decision within eight weeks.

The application process depends on whether you are:

Outside the UK and planning to move to the UK

In the UK and wish to extend your stay as a Senior or Specialist Worker.

In the UK and switching from a different visa.

Your partner and children can apply to join you or stay in the UK as dependants, if eligible. For more details, visit the application page.

What can and cannot be done with the senior or specialist worker visa

Holders of the Senior or Specialist Worker visa can:

Work for their sponsor in the job listed on their certificate of sponsorship

Study in the UK

Bring eligible dependants with them

Travel in and out of the UK

Do voluntary work

However, there are restrictions. Visa holders cannot:

Claim most public benefits or the State Pension

Change jobs unless the new job is eligible and the visa is updated

Take on a second job (unless they held an Intra-company Transfer or Tier 2 (ICT) visa previously)

Apply for permanent residency (Indefinite Leave to Remain) unless they meet additional requirements.

Visa holders should refer to the GOV.UK Senior or Specialist Worker visa page for a detailed list of what they can and cannot do.

Certificate of sponsorship and salary requirements

A valid certificate of sponsorship from the employer is required for the visa application. The certificate provides information about the role and confirms that the employer is registered with the UK Home Office as a sponsor.

If the applicant is earning less than £73,900 annually, they must have worked for the employer for at least 12 months outside the UK. Those earning £73,900 or more have no such time requirement.

Applicants must also meet the minimum salary requirements, which are set at £48,500 or the “going rate” for the occupation.

For those who previously held an Intra-company Transfer visa or a Tier 2 (ICT) Long-term Staff visa before April 6, 2011, the salary requirement is waived. However, they must still be paid the going rate for their job.