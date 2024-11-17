Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has predicted that the country’s economy will grow in “leaps and bounds” by 2025.

Senator Kashim Shettima, who made the prediction on Saturday in Abuja during a one-day retreat for presidential aides and heads of units in his office, cited improvements recorded so far, including crude oil production reaching 1.8 million barrels per day.

He urged presidential aides and Nigerians at large to assist President Bola Tinubu in delivering on his mandate.

Nigeria on an upward trajectory

According to a statement from the presidency, Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasized that despite the challenges confronting Nigeria, the nation’s economy is on a path to growth due to President Bola Tinubu’s policies and determination to transform the economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The Vice President said, “President Bola Tinubu is determined to change the fortunes of the nation. We all want to bequeath to the younger generation a united and progressive country.

“Yes, the economy has faced and is still facing challenges, but we have turned the corner. As of now, we are producing 1.8 million barrels of oil per day. The economy is on an upward trajectory, and I believe that in the new year, the economy will grow in leaps and bounds.”

He urged all aides in the presidency to collaborate more effectively and work together to help the President deliver on his mandate, saying, “The country is greater than all of us. I urge you all to work as a team and as a family.”

More Insights

In his welcome address, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Hassan Hadejia, emphasized the need for seamless execution of tasks by aides assigned to the office of the Vice President.

Hadejia stated that enhanced strategic communication in the office, streamlining project funding and partnerships, improving collaboration and synergy within the office, and enhancing collaboration with ministries, departments, and agencies are key to achieving these goals.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, stressed the importance of improved collaboration across the presidency.

The Special Adviser to the President on General Duties, Dr. Aliyu Moddibo Umar, urged the presidential aides to leverage their “knowledge and expertise, remain humble, and stay focused on the tasks at hand” in delivering on the work ahead.

The retreat was attended by the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Mr. Olufunso Adebiyi; Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Mr. Tope Fasua; senior aides in the office of the Vice President; and Directors and Deputy Directors in the Office of the Vice President, among others.