Hohai University has announced that applications are now open for its 2025 undergraduate degree programs.

The university, in partnership with the Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC) Bilateral Program, is offering international students the opportunity to apply for a range of scholarships that cover tuition, accommodation, and other expenses.

According to Hohai University, the application period is now open, with the deadline set for April 10th, 2025.

About Hohai university

Hohai University is a comprehensive university located in the Yangtze River Delta region, specializing in water resources and engineering education. It offers a wide range of programs and degrees across various disciplines.

The university has been educating students for over 100 years, with a focus on both Chinese and international students.

Application requirements:

In order to show yourself approved, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Citizenship: Applicants must be a citizen of a country other than China.

Health: Applicants must be in good physical and mental health.

Age: Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old. Those under 18 must provide a guarantor’s statement.

Majors offered

Hohai University will offer 62 undergraduate programs taught in Chinese in 2025. A full list of available majors can be found on the university’s website.

Application documents

Applicants must submit the following documents:

1. Passport: A copy of the home page of the passport, valid until at least September 2025.

2. Highest Diploma: Notarized copy of the highest diploma, or proof of student status for those still in school.

3. Academic Transcripts: High school transcripts, with notarized English translations if necessary.

4. Language Proficiency: A certificate of Chinese language proficiency (HSK Level 4 or higher).

5. Study Plan: An 800-word study plan in Chinese, detailing personal and academic background.

6. Recommendation Letters: Two recommendation letters from professors or associate professors, Physical Examination: A completed Foreigner Physical Examination Form, valid for 6 months.

7. Non-Criminal Record: A valid certificate issued by local authorities.

8. Curriculum Vitae: A CV covering all educational experiences since high school.

9. Financial Proof: Evidence of financial ability to support studies, such as a family deposit certificate.

10. Signed Commitment: A signed personal commitment form.

Application period and procedure

Applications are open until April 10th, 2025. Applicants should create an account on the Hohai University application portal, upload the required documents, and pay the 400 RMB non-refundable application fee. Applicants can track their application status online.

Scholarships available

Hohai University offers two main scholarship options:

Chinese Government Scholarship (Bilateral Program): Applicants must apply through their local Chinese Embassy or Consulate. Hohai University does not accept direct applications for this scholarship but can provide pre-admission letters.

Hohai University Scholarship: Based on academic performance, the scholarships are categorized as:

First-class Scholarship: Covers tuition, accommodation, medical insurance, and a monthly stipend.

Second-class Scholarship: Covers tuition and accommodation.

Third-class Scholarship: Covers tuition.

Tuition and fees

Tuition fees for undergraduate programs are 20,000 RMB per year. Accommodation costs vary by campus, ranging from 9600 RMB to 24,000 RMB annually. Students are also required to have medical insurance at 800 RMB per year.

Refund policies apply for students who withdraw within two weeks of registration. No refunds are given after two weeks.

Selection and admission process

The admission process includes a review of application materials, assessment of academic and language proficiency, and interviews or written tests for shortlisted candidates. Successful applicants will receive an admission notice by late June 2025.

On-campus accommodation

Students are accommodated on campus in dormitories with basic amenities such as beds, desks, internet access, and public laundry facilities.

Visa application and registration

Admitted students must apply for a student visa (X1) at their local Chinese Embassy or Consulate using the Admission Notice and other required documents. Upon arrival in China, students must complete registration at Hohai University.