The Lagos Agrinnovation Summit 1.0, themed ‘Shaping Sustainable Agriculture and Food Systems for the Next Generation,’ brought together visionaries, policymakers, and agripreneurs to explore transformative solutions for agriculture and food systems in Nigeria.

Among the key highlights was a powerful keynote address by Prince Samuel J. Samuel, Executive Chairman of Origin Tech Group, who highlighted the critical role of innovation in shaping Nigeria’s agricultural future.

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, represented by Chief of Staff Tayo Ayinde, opened the summit with a call for innovative practices to reduce food waste and build resilient food systems. “We need to find innovative ways to reduce food waste, increase efficiency, and ensure that our food systems are resilient in the face of climate change and global challenges,” Sanwo-Olu stated. He emphasised the importance of engaging youth in driving agricultural transformation, describing their energy and ideas as the catalysts for progress.

Sanwo-Olu further affirmed Lagos State’s commitment to creating a sustainable agri-business ecosystem that not only meets the state’s needs but positions Lagos as a leader in food security and agricultural excellence across Africa.

In his keynote address, Prince Samuel of Origin Tech Group delivered a compelling vision for the future of Nigeria’s food systems. He advocated for cluster farming to reduce waste, maximise efficiency, and enhance food security. “No place on Earth provides greater opportunities than Nigeria, especially in agriculture,” he declared, urging the youth to see agriculture as a vital path to economic empowerment.

Prince Samuel highlighted agriculture’s interconnected nature, describing it as the foundation of all professions. “To succeed in agriculture, you must be a water engineer, economist, mechanical engineer, and more. It is the sector that connects everything,” he explained.

Addressing pressing challenges such as food insecurity and climate change, he described agriculture as a $10 billion opportunity, particularly in Lagos, a city uniquely positioned for agribusiness success due to its thriving logistics and production infrastructure.

The summit also celebrated the achievements of the Lagos Agrinnovation Club, a state initiative fostering collaboration and innovation among young agripreneurs. In a testament to its commitment to supporting emerging leaders in agriculture, the Lagos State government awarded ₦100 million in grants to 25 finalists of the Lagos Agrithon program.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, spoke on the summit’s inclusivity, stating, “This space is not only for the select few; it’s for everyone, especially our youth, who are redefining the face of agriculture in Nigeria.”

Drawing on global data from the FAO and WFP, Prince Samuel outlined agriculture’s significance on the world stage. With the global food market valued at $8 trillion and the demand for sustainable food rising, he urged stakeholders to leverage these opportunities to position Nigeria as a global food systems leader.

In his closing remarks, Prince Samuel called on youth to embrace resilience, preparation, and mentorship as they chart their journeys in agriculture. “Each of us has a journey—a goal to pursue and challenges to overcome. The key is to remain steadfast and seize the opportunities before us,” he said.

The Lagos Agrinnovation Summit stands as a testament to the collective resolve of Lagos State and innovative organizations like Origin Tech Group to foster a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive future for agriculture in Nigeria.

