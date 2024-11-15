Tantalizers Plc has announced the appointment of Dutch national Robert Speijer as Group Managing Director (GMD) and Charles Olayemi Ifidon as Group Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and Managing Director/CEO of Tantalizers Foods and Retails.

The announcement, detailing these strategic leadership changes, was published on the NGX platform on November 14, 2024, and signed by Barrister Eze Nwa-Uwa, the acting company secretary.

Further details reveal that Bamidele Oke has been re-appointed as Executive Director of finance, while former General Manager of Operations, Mr. Olusegun Ekundayo, has been promoted to Executive Director overseeing operations.

The release stated:

“In accordance with Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”) Rulebook, we hereby notify NGX and the investing public that the Board of Directors (‘the Board’) of Tantalizers Plc (the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dutch citizen Robert Speijer as its new Group Managing Director (“GMD”) and Charles Olayemi Ifidon as its Group Deputy Managing Director (“DMD”) as well as MD/CEO of Tantalizers Foods and Retails, with effect from Tuesday, 29th October 2024.”

However, as emphasized in the disclosure, these appointments remain subject to shareholder ratification during the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting.

Robert Speijer’s profile

Robert has over thirty (30) years of experience spanning the blue economy, oil and gas, and maritime sectors, having served as Group Executive Director at Jagal Group and NigerDock with responsibilities for business development.

He has also held roles as Vice President of Africa for Inchcape Shipping Services and Director for Business Development (West Africa) at Petrofac International, a London Stock Exchange-listed company operating in over 32 countries.

A trained engineer from the Merchant Navy Academy in the Netherlands and a certified blue economy professional, Robert is expected to lead Tantalizers Plc’s transformation into a diversified company with interests in food, entertainment, and the blue economy.

Charles Ifidon’s profile

Charles Ifidon, the new Group DMD, has over 30 years of experience as CEO of various organizations spanning hotels, hospitality, and logistics, following his graduation from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

He previously served as MD/CEO of Roadnetwork Global Resources Limited and De-Vine Hotels, now managed by Presken Hotels Chain.

A serial entrepreneur and passionate foodie, Charles is expected to leverage his extensive experience in agriculture, food, and hospitality as the new board steers Tantalizers’ transformation journey.

Commenting on the appointment

Speaking on these appointments, Alhaji Adam Nuru, the Chairman of the new Tantalizers Plc, remarked, “The newly constituted Board is excited to have all these professionals serve in this Tantalizers Plc transformation journey.”

He added, “I believe that all the stakeholders are looking forward to the Robert Speijer-led team building a highly diversified food and entertainment group in the years ahead.”

Backstory

Tantalizers Plc recently secured over N1 billion in private equity funding to tackle its financial challenges and reposition the company for better operations.

This development follows years of financial strain, with the company’s balance sheet showing significant debt and declining revenues, necessitating external intervention.

In a filing with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Tantalizers revealed that Messrs Food Specialties and Organics Limited and Banklink Africa Private Equities Limited had acquired a majority stake in the company.

The funding is expected to aid the company’s restructuring process and help stabilize its operations.

With these appointments, Tantalizers Plc aims to drive growth and strengthen its presence in the food and entertainment sectors.