The Experimental Aircraft Association, located in the U.S., has opened applications for its 2025 scholarship program, designed to support individuals pursuing careers in aviation or related fields.

The aviation association offers scholarships to students of all ages, promoting opportunities in flight training, aeronautical engineering, air traffic control, and more.

The scholarships aim to foster interest in aviation and provide financial assistance to students in the United States and Canada.

According to the EAA, over 60 scholarships are available each year through the generosity of donors. These scholarships are open to a wide range of students and cover various aviation fields.

Applicants can be considered for all scholarships they qualify for with one application. The Foundation notes that the scholarship amounts depend on donor funding, which may not be confirmed until shortly before the awards are given.

Scholarship types and eligibility requirements

The EAA offers two main types of scholarships. One category supports students pursuing flight training, such as obtaining a private pilot’s license (PPL) or additional ratings.

The second category includes post-secondary scholarships for students aiming to pursue degrees in aviation-related fields, such as aeronautics engineering, aviation management, air traffic control, and aircraft maintenance.

These scholarships can be used at any accredited flight training school or post-secondary institution in the U.S. or Canada.

Eligibility requirements

Applicants must meet several key eligibility requirements.:

To apply, you must be a citizen or resident of the US or Canada, or have permission to work or study in either country, such as with a VISA.

You are not eligible if you have a Master’s or Doctoral degree.

International students are eligible if they have the proper documentation to study or work in the U.S. or Canada.

The deadline for submissions is February 28, 2025.

Application process and selection criteria

The EAA encourages applicants to submit their applications once they have completed their PPL or rating, as there is no benefit to submitting early.

Applications must be submitted by the deadline, and once submitted, they cannot be updated.

The selection process for the scholarships considers various factors, including ; academic performance, financial need, extracurricular activities, and a demonstrated passion for aviation.

Applicants must have a minimum GPA of 2.5, although some individual scholarships may require a higher GPA.

Preference is given to EAA members or members of local EAA chapters, although membership is not a requirement for the scholarship.

The Foundation also values applicants who have volunteered for aviation and non-aviation organizations, as this shows a well-rounded commitment to the community.

Policy on AI and plagiarism

The EAA has implemented strict guidelines regarding plagiarism and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the application process. All responses, essays, and other materials submitted by applicants must be original work.

The use of AI tools to generate content is prohibited. Any application found to have 25% or more AI-generated content will be disqualified. The Foundation uses AI detection tools to analyze submissions, ensuring fairness in the selection process.

In a statement, the EAA emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the application process. The association wants to ensure that each applicant’s work reflects their own effort and passion for aviation.

For more details on the application process or to apply for a scholarship, visit the EAA Aviation Foundation website. The deadline for submissions is February 28th, 2025.