The Yobe State Government has announced plans to phase out fossil fuels and adopt solar energy as the primary source of power for public secondary schools by 2025.

This was disclosed by Alhaji Baba Malam-Wali, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), during an inspection of ongoing projects in schools across Nguru on Monday.

During the visit, Malam-Wali inspected several schools, including Government Higher Islamic College, Nguru; Government Day Secondary School, Gashua; Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC), Yobe Campus; and Government Girls Unity College, Damaturu.

The SSG explained that this transition aligns with the government’s broader strategy to enhance education quality across the state.

Educational Reforms Since 2019

In addition, Malam-Wali highlighted various initiatives introduced since 2019 as part of the state’s educational reforms. These include:

Decongestion of Schools: Construction of new model schools to reduce overcrowding in urban areas.

Rural Enrollment Drive: Collaboration with traditional rulers to increase primary school enrollment in rural areas.

Support for Examinations: Payment of fees for candidates sitting for the 2025 West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) and National Examination Council (NECO) to ease financial burdens on parents.

Empowering Girls’ Education: Establishment of additional secondary schools for girls to encourage female education.

Infrastructure Investment

Furthermore, the state government said it has invested significantly in rehabilitating schools, and providing furniture, and other essential facilities.

The SSG also noted that the government’s free feeding program for secondary school students is ongoing and costs approximately N500 million monthly.

On their part, principals of the schools visited expressed gratitude for the government’s consistent support.

They acknowledged the positive impact of these initiatives on student enrollment, academic performance, and school infrastructure.

Mr. Hasibullahi Jogi, Principal of NTIC, Yobe Campus, specifically praised the government’s dedication to improving education in the state.

More Insights

In addition, Mr. Rajab Ismail, Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Yobe Council, who accompanied the inspection team, urged journalists to maintain accuracy and objectivity in their reporting.

He emphasized the importance of prioritizing national unity and development over personal biases or affiliations.

What you should know

In 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the 2023 Electricity Act into law, replacing the Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act of 2005.

The new Act aims to de-monopolize Nigeria’s electricity sector by decentralizing the generation, transmission, and distribution of power at the national level.

It empowers states, companies, and individuals to take active roles in generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity.

The Electricity Act was initially passed in July 2022 during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. It marks a significant step towards reforming the country’s power sector, enabling a broader scope of participation beyond the federal government.

The Act allows states to issue licenses to private investors for operating mini-grids and power plants within their jurisdictions.

However, it restricts the distribution of electricity across state lines and international borders, ensuring that operations remain localized.

In April 2024, the Act was amended to enhance transparency and improve efficiency in the power sector, further solidifying its role as a critical tool for Nigeria’s energy reforms.