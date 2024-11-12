Nigeria is the number one country by crypto adoption in Africa and the second largest in the world.

Cryptocurrency is a revolutionary idea in the country and resonates well with the country’s large demographic of young people.

Despite mixed signals from the Nigerian authorities as regards crypto regulation, the sector is still thriving in the country and cryptocurrency is fast becoming an everyday means of transaction.

Earlier this year, Nigerian authorities led a crackdown on crypto entities accusing them of currency manipulation and other unregulated activities.

The highlight of the era was the prolonged dispute between Nigerian authorities and Binance Limited which led to the detention of a Binance executive for 7 months.

The crackdown led to an investor flight in the crypto space with Binance closing down its Peer to Peer feature and Kucoin and OKX pulling out of the Nigerian market.

The investor flight led to a shortage of crypto apps that the Nigerian crypto community can use for their day-to-day transactions.

Despite the vacuum, some crypto apps and resources are filling in the gap in the market while ensuring a smooth experience for Nigerian traders and crypto enthusiasts.

Some of these apps work with Nigerian banks making their services more tailored and relative to the Nigerian end user.

In this Nairametrics article, we are going to look at the Top 5 crypto apps that directly work with Nigerian bank accounts

Yellow Card

Yellow Card is a pan-African crypto exchange that allows users to buy, sell, and Trade cryptocurrencies. The crypto exchange supports Nigerian Banks in its services and users can sell their crypto assets and withdraw them in Naira into the Nigerian banks.

The exchange has an instant transfer feature where sold cryptocurrencies can be sent to your Nigerian bank account directly. This makes for convenient use amongst Nigerian and African users.

Quidax

Quidax is another cryptocurrency exchange that supports Nigerian bank accounts. The exchange allows users to buy cryptocurrencies with Nigerian bank accounts.

This process occurs via Bank transfers or a Quidax Bank Account number which is usually the User’s bank account number.

Quidax is one of the two crypto exchanges to receive a full license from the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission under Emomotimi Agama.

Busha

Busha is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with the naira. The Indigenous crypto exchange supports Nigerian bank accounts for payouts.

Busha Users can make deposits to Merchant’s Nigerian Bank accounts through their Naira wallet on the platform.

Busha is the second of the two crypto exchanges to receive a full license from the Nigerian SEC.

Local Traders

Local Traders is a P2P crypto exchange platform gaining some popularity in the Nigerian crypto space. The platform offers over 750 payment options including traditional Nigerian bank accounts.

Nigerians using the platform for P2P transactions can send money directly to their Nigerian Bank accounts through Bank transfer and Paystack.

The P2P sector in Nigeria took a hit following the discontinuation of Binance Naira P2P. platforms like local traders are filling the void.

Koyn

Koyn is a crypto app that facilitates the sale of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. The app is gaining ground in the Nigerian crypto market due to its ease of use.

The crypto app supports Nigerian bank accounts and readily converts crypto naira which can be easily withdrawn to Nigerian bank accounts.

The app has a dedicated rate calculator which varies according to the given market price for the day.

Koyn is patronized mostly by Nigerians who don’t want to go through the hassle of direct P2P.

What to Know

The crypto industry in Nigeria is still lagging in much-needed infrastructure to meet up with the demand in the Nigerian market. This is partly due to an unclear regulatory framework from relevant Nigerian authorities for investors and crypto end users in the country.

The issuing of Full licenses to Busha and Quidax marks a significant step forward in the Nigerian crypto space as regards regulation and its role in creating an enabling environment for growth.