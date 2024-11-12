Senator Monday Okpebholo and Dennis Idahosa have been sworn in as the governor and deputy governor of Edo State.

Okpebholo was sworn in on Tuesday at the inauguration ceremony in Benin, before the Chief Justice of the state, Hon. Justice Daniel Okungbowa.

After his election victory, Okpebholo promised “development for all” in the state.

More Insights

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, in September 2024, declared Monday Okpebholo the winner of the September 21, 2024, governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Faruk Kuta, who announced his victory, stated that he polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closest political rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 247,274 votes.

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association and candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Olumide Akpata, scored 22,763 votes.

“That Monday Okpebholo of the APC, having satisfied all the requirements of the law and scored the majority of the lawful votes, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Mr. Kuta had declared.

Backstory

While the PDP intends to challenge the election in court, INEC had presented Okpebholo with a certificate of return as required by law.

Upon receiving his certificate of return from INEC, Okpebholo stated that the journey to a new Edo had started with the mandate of the people of Edo State.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support of true democracy.

He urged his opponents to join him in fostering development in the state.

He said that with Idahosa, they are committed to “addressing the yearning for a new Edo State full of equal opportunities and development for all.”

“And so we are ready to hit the ground running to fulfill all our campaign promises,” he said.

He urged his opponents to respect the choice of Edo residents.

What You Should Know

With today’s swearing-in, Okpebholo takes over from Godwin Obaseki, who served two terms from 2016 to 2024.

A major highlight of Obaseki’s administration was the impeachment of his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

However, following litigation, the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja reinstated Shaibu as the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

The courts voided the actions of the Edo State House of Assembly, which led to Shaibu’s impeachment.

As governor, Okpebholo will be responsible for the security and administration of the state.