Microstrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world has witnessed its Bitcoin portfolio surpass $20 billion following the current bull rally by the primary asset.

MicroStrategy’s Return on Investment (ROI) on its Bitcoin holdings has now surpassed 100%.

Microstrategy holds a whopping 252,200 BTC which is now worth $20.54 billion at BTC’s current price. This puts the company 104% up on its Bitcoin investment strategy.

The development was shared by Microstrategy’s co-founder and Chairman Michael Saylor who is a fierce advocate for Bitcoin and a respected voice in the investment sector.

Michael shared the gains of his company on X with a cheeky retort on how the Saylor tracker named after him needs more green dots to track the gains of the company. He also shared a chart showing the gains of Microstrategy and how its BTC holding is now worth $20.1 billion

“ I think saylortracker.com needs more green dots.” Michael Tweeted

According to data from Bitcoin Treasuries, Microstrategy has bought Bitcoin 42 times at a dollar cost average of $39,292.

The Bitcoin stacking firm remains the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin followed by Bitcoin mining firms Marathon Digital and Riot platforms which hold $2.1 billion and $840 million worth of BTC respectively.

Last Month, Microstrategy revealed that it plans to raise a staggering $42 billion over the next three years. This scheme is termed the 21/21 plan which seeks to have MicroStrategy have $21 billion worth of equity and $21 billion in fixed-income securities.

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Advocacy

Michael Saylor has remained a strong voice for Bitcoin outlining the benefits of the crypto asset while educating the public on the historical significance of the Bitcoin Era.

During his speech at the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, Michael Saylor stressed the advantage of digital assets like Bitcoin over physical assets. He drew an analogy of real estate as a physical asset and how its gains don’t come close to digital assets like Bitcoin.

Michael Saylor believes Digital assets have leverage over physical assets and he urges all and sundry to take advantage of this very important technological shift.

What to Know

Aside from Microstrategy’s bitcoin stash, Michael Saylor revealed that he has a personal Bitcoin stash of up to $1 billion. The business man who cofounded Microstrategy, a business intelligence firm in the 90s is popular for his predictions and analysis of the primary crypto asset.

Donald Trump in his campaign mulled plans of getting the United States to set up a strategic Bitcoin reserve something similar to what Microstrategy currently has.