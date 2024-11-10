Nigeria’s digital economy continues to grow rapidly.

With the ICT sector’s GDP rising from N7.1 trillion in Q3 2023 to N8.4 trillion in Q4 and projections of the digital economy to reach $18.3 billion by 2026.

The promise of a thriving digital landscape is undeniable according to Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy.

The country’s financial sector, in particular, is experiencing fast digital adoption, making it a prime target for cyber threats.

The latest data from cybersecurity firm Check Point paints a stark picture: Africa saw a 20% increase in cyberattacks in the first quarter of 2024, the highest spike globally.

For Nigerian businesses, the stakes are even higher, particularly for the financial institutions that are increasingly vulnerable to sophisticated cyberattacks.

These attacks can cripple not only the financial stability of these institutions but also their reputations.

Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Chief Executive Officer at CSCS, stated that in Nigeria, the landscape of cybercrime remains particularly challenging, with “businesses facing an alarming average of 2,560 cyber attacks each week.”

In this light, Nairametrics spotlights some of the standout leaders in Nigeria’s cybersecurity and information technology space.

These founders are pushing the boundaries for what is possible and driving crucial conversations around the importance of cybersecurity in safeguarding Nigeria’s digital economy.

Their efforts are helping to shape the future of the sector, in the form of community building, and partnering with industry stakeholders to create awareness. As the demand for cybersecurity professionals grows, their leadership is essential to ensuring a secure digital environment for businesses and consumers alike.

Confidence Staveley is a multi-award-winning cybersecurity leader, author, and international speaker with expertise in application security. She is the founder of MerkleFence, which offers elite Application Security Talent-as-a-Service, and CyberSafe Foundation, Africa’s largest female-focused cybersecurity training program. Through her foundation, she empowers women by providing novice-to-professional training, mentorship, and placement opportunities via the CyberGirls Fellowship. Confidence holds an MSc in Information Technology Management from the University of Bradford, where she completed a dissertation on remote surveillance monitoring and published a paper on the role of technology in transforming human resource management. She also holds a BSc in Information Technology and Business Information Systems from the University of Middlesex, where she graduated with first-class honors. As the author of API Security for White Hat Hackers, Confidence provides valuable insights into securing APIs and offensive defense strategies. Known as “The Relatable CyberSecurity Leader,” she has spoken at global conferences and continues to make cybersecurity accessible to all.