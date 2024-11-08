The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, has stated that no Nigerian law prevents the prosecution of minors in criminal matters, including treason.

Fagbemi made this clarification to newsmen on Thursday at the grand opening of Law Corridor’s new office complex in Abuja, attended by Nairametrics.

The AGF was responding to widespread views regarding the Federal High Court, Abuja’s recent order to release about 114 #EndBadGovernance protesters (minors and adults) who the Nigeria Police Force had previously arraigned.

Nairametrics had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu instructed the AGF on Monday to facilitate, in accordance with the law, the release of all minors arrested by the Nigerian Police Force during the End Bad Governance protests.

No law bars minors’ trial

According to the AGF, the President’s decision was motivated by compassion as a father, despite the facts available to the security agencies regarding the suspects.

He emphasized that the impression that minors were released simply because of their age is incorrect.

“The President has come out to say that, despite all this, I have children, grandchildren, and perhaps even great-grandchildren. That was what motivated his passion to release them and offer them some measure of support. The credit goes to him for showing compassion in their release and treatment. There is no law in this country that says a minor cannot be tried,” he stated.

He also noted that an examination of the law and constitution makes it clear that the Federal High Court has jurisdiction in matters related to treason and related offenses.

“But whatever the situation, the President has closed the chapter by his decision to release these young people,” he added.

Lending his voice to the discussion, Law Corridor’s founder, Barrister Pelumi Jacob Olajengbesi, told the press that the position remains that in any society, both the government and the governed must respect the rule of law, which has various aspects.

He emphasized that there is no reason why anyone, including minors, should be incarcerated for advocating good governance.

“If the federal government is releasing the incarcerated End Bad Governance protesters on whatever grounds, it’s the government’s choice. I know for a fact that, whether one likes it or not, justice will ultimately prevail,” he said.

He encouraged Nigerians to recognize that the federal government has shown a level of consideration by releasing the protesters and advised stakeholders in Nigeria to promote partnerships in legal practice, which would help improve the justice system and jurisprudence in the country.

What you should know: The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, recently disclosed at a press briefing at the State House that the AGF, Lateef Fagbemi SAN, had been tasked with expediting the release of the protesters.

The minister further stated that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction would oversee the welfare of the minors and work toward reuniting them with their families.