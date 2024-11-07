The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) ended the trading day on a positive note, gaining 90.09 points to close at 96,924.86.

This modest 0.09% rise reflects heightened market activity and signals a recovery as the ASI seeks to rebound from its recent dip below the 97,000-point threshold.

The day saw a 50.19% surge in trading volume, with 628 million shares traded across 9,700 deals—up from 418 million—driving market capitalization to N58.7 trillion.

Among the session’s highlights, CONOIL emerged as the day’s top performer, posting a maximum gain of 10.00%, while energy sector players ARADEL and EUNISELL followed closely, advancing by 10.00% and 9.92%, respectively.

On the flip side, the losers’ chart was led by TANTALIZER and NGXGROUP, which dropped 6.25% and 5.81%, respectively, mirroring notable selloffs in specific counters. Trading activity was dominated by CONHALLPLC and JAPAULGOLD, which recorded the highest volumes of the day.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 96,924.86 points

Previous ASI: 96,834.77 points

Day Change: 0.09%

Year-to-Date Performance: +29.62%

Volume Traded: 628 million shares

Deals: 9,700

Top 5 Gainers

CONOIL: up 10.00% to N236.50

ARADEL: up 10.00% to N441.20

EUNISELL: up 9.92% to N8.20

JOHNHOLT: up 9.77% to N4.38

THOMASWY: up 9.71% to 1.92

Top 5 Losers

TANTALIZER: down 6.25% to N0.60

NGXGROUP: down 5.81% to N23.50

WEMABANK: down 5.63% to N7.55

RTBRISCOE: down 4.46% to N3.00

FCMB: down 3.59% to N9.40

Trading Volume

The market experienced a significant boost in trading activity, with daily volume surging by 50.19% to 628 million shares, up from the previous day’s 418 million.

Leading the volume charge was CONHALLPLC, which traded an impressive 124.8 million shares. It was followed closely by JAPAULGOLD, recording 105.9 million shares, underscoring strong interest in these counters.

Other actively traded stocks included ELLAHLAKES with 92 million shares, FBNH at 70.5 million, and OANDO, which saw 57.1 million shares change hands.

Trading Value

In terms of value, JBERGER topped the charts with transactions worth N4.5 billion. OANDO secured the second spot with trades valued at N3.5 billion.

Additionally, FBNH and UBA recorded robust trading values of N1.9 billion and N1.1 billion, respectively, while GTCO rounded out the top five with transactions totaling N702.4 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Stocks

Among the SWOOT stocks, ARADEL and OANDO stood out with significant gains of 10.00% and 7.03%, respectively, reflecting robust performance in the energy sector. Meanwhile, the remaining stocks in the group showed no price movement.

The FUGAZ stocks gave a mixed performance. UBA led the laggards, slipping by 1.74%, with FBNH and GTCO also declining by 1.45% and 1.02%, respectively.

However, ACCESSCORP and ZENITH provided a brighter outlook, posting gains of 1.24% and 0.82%, respectively.

Outlook

If today’s positive momentum persists, particularly among large-cap stocks in the banking and oil and gas sectors, the All-Share Index could rebound further from its recent lows.

A sustained consolidation within these key sectors would likely provide the foundation for a broader market rally.