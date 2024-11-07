Dear Honorable Minister Bosun Tijani,

I hope this letter finds you well.

As the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, your leadership has been instrumental in advancing Nigeria’s digital landscape through various initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering innovation.

Your ambitious goal of achieving 70% digital literacy by 2027, along with projects like the $2 billion Fiber Fund, the Broadband Alliance, and the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program — a critical part of the Renewed Hope agenda — are commendable steps toward bridging the connectivity gap across urban and rural areas.

However, I must bring to your attention a pressing issue that threatens to undermine these efforts.

Recent reports in the media indicate that certain high-ranking people in this government are allegedly manipulating and forcing regulatory agencies like the ones in charge of communications, information technology development, and data protection to intimidate and harass companies in telecommunications, technology, and related services.

Suppose this is true, and such an act continues. In that case, this behaviour not only jeopardizes the integrity of your ministry but also poses a significant risk to the stability of Nigeria’s economy.

In this context, protecting tech companies from undue harassment is essential for fostering economic resilience and ensuring that investments translate into jobs and opportunities for Nigerians.

The telecommunications sector is particularly vital for driving innovation and connectivity across all sectors of the economy.

Minister Tijani, your leadership is crucial in safeguarding the integrity of regulatory agencies. I urge you to take a firm stance against these practices.

Ensuring that these agencies operate free from political interference will not only protect businesses but also restore trust among stakeholders in the telecommunications sector.

Moreover, your initiatives—such as expanding broadband access through the Fiber Fund and enhancing existing infrastructure via the Broadband Alliance—are critical for creating an environment where innovation can thrive.

By reinforcing these efforts with a commitment to ethical governance, you can help ensure that Nigeria’s digital economy flourishes without being hindered by internal sabotage.

The stakes are high, and your role is pivotal in shaping a conducive environment for innovation and growth.

By standing firm against misuse of power within your ministry, you can help ensure that Nigeria’s economic recovery is both robust and sustainable.

I trust that you will rise to this challenge with integrity and determination.

Sincerely,

Adeola Adepoju