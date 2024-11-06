The Spokesperson of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mr. Olufemi Soneye has stated that the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the company, Mr. Mele Kyari ensured that Nigerians bought fuel at N620 even when the landing cost was above N1,100.

Mr. Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the company, made the statement on Tuesday in response to the protesters’ demand for Kyari’s removal.

In response to the development, Soneye stated that the protesters lacked an understanding of the sector and were misinformed about the true state of Nigeria’s fuel supply chain.

He further clarified that Malam Mele Kyari is not responsible for the increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as fuel.

He said, “If they were informed, they would know that the GCEO is not responsible for the fuel price increase. The GCEO ensured that Nigerians had access to fuel at N620 per liter for over a year, even when the landing cost was above N1,100.”

“The NNPC Ltd. does not import adulterated fuel. If anyone has evidence to the contrary, they should bring forward samples of any such fuel imported by NNPC Ltd. We have more pressing projects to accomplish to ensure energy security for our nation,”

Backstory

On Monday, November 4, a group of protesters gathered at the headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in Abuja, calling for an end to the importation of adulterated fuel into Nigeria.

The protesters, organized by the Citizens and Economic Freedom Rights Activists in Nigeria (CEFRAN) and the Two Million Man March Against Oil Scam Cabal, issued a statement declaring that the ongoing issue is not only a major inconvenience to the country but also a “national disgrace.”

In a statement issued by CEFRAN Convener Bar. Napoleon Otache and Olayemi Isaacs, the group called for “an immediate end to fuel queues in Nigeria,” highlighting that the importation of adulterated fuel has caused unprecedented disruptions in the daily lives of Nigerians.

What you should know

The confirmation of the NNPCL selling petrol at N620 despite a landing cost of N1,100 confirms the subsidy payment for over a one-year period despite consistent denials by the authorities in the Presidency and federal government.

It implies a subsidy payment almost to the tune of N500 per litre.

An earlier document produced by the federal government but later denied noted that petrol subsidy payments are expected to reach N5 trillion in 2024.