Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), revealed that more than 40 million Nigerians spend an average of six hours daily on social media.

Dr. Olatunji disclosed this during the signing of a six-month Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa in Abuja.

He emphasized the importance of data privacy and understanding the risks associated with sharing personal information on social media platforms.

According to Olatunji, over 40 million Nigerians use social media daily for an average of six hours and they need to know how delicate the information they provide online is.

Data protection education

Dr. Olatunji noted that the NDPC has been actively educating Nigerians on data protection since the enactment of the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA), in 2022, but acknowledged that more work remains to be done, especially to reach individuals in rural areas who may be unaware of their rights.

“There is a clarion call globally for the protection of rights, privacy and countries are deploying emerging technologies to protect the rights of their citizens,” Olatunji noted.

He further explains that to expand this outreach, the agency signed a six-month Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa to raise awareness about data protection rights and the delicate nature of personal information shared online.

Dr. Olatunji emphasized that with about 65% of Nigerian youth actively engaging on social media for both personal and business purposes, these platforms offer an ideal opportunity for the NDPC to spread its message.

“We have over 65 million Nigerians using social media platforms, and it’s critical we use these platforms to reach them with vital information about data protection,” he explained.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stressing that his involvement is not motivated by financial gain but by a desire to contribute to national progress.

“It’s not just about the financial rewards. We should focus on national development and making Nigeria better, when the NDPC approached me, I realized this is work that will truly benefit Nigerians,” Adeoluwa stated.

The agreement will be evaluated at the end of the six months to assess its success in promoting awareness of data protection.

What you should know

In Nigeria, data privacy is legally protected under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, which states that any information that identifies a person directly or indirectly is personal and should be kept private.

Privacy rights are considered a part of the Nigerian Constitution, protecting personal information like household details, phone data, and electronic communications.

Data protection means keeping this important information safe from theft, corruption, and data breaches. It also includes having measures in place to recover data if it becomes compromised.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, urged Nigerians to be careful about what they share on social media. He warned that posting personal details without thinking can put people’s data at risk.

“As we mainstream the use of technology, not everyone in our society knows how to manage their data. People are coming on social media more and sharing indiscriminate messages on social media, which shouldn’t be,” he explained.

Dr. Tijani also encouraged data protection officers (DPOs) to help the government spread awareness on this issue.

Sharing too much information online can make people vulnerable to identity theft, cyber scams, and other digital crimes.