The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, has advised Nigerians to be cautious of posting indiscriminately on social media platforms as it exposes their data.

The Minister who gave the advice during a meeting with Data Protection Officers (DPOs) in Abuja noted that data privacy is not just a matter of convenience, but a fundamental human right, which is why everyone should be watchful about how they release their data and what is being used for.

According to him, as more Nigerians embrace the digital age, it is crucial that their personal and sensitive information is maintained under the eyes of confidentiality.

Government’s commitment

While noting that the government is committed to ensuring that every Nigerian can trust the digital platforms that they use, knowing that their personal day will not be misused, the Minister said:

“ As we mainstream the use of technology, not everyone in our society knows how to manage their data, people are coming on social media more and sharing indiscriminate messages on social media , which shouldn’t be. W e will continue to push and enlighten our citizens to protect their data and we also ask you the DPOs to join us on this journey to protect the data of our citizens ,” he said.

Tijani noted that it is not the responsibility of the government alone to protect the data of Nigerians, adding that everyone has a duty to ensure that people around them understand the value of their data and how they can protect themselves.

Digital economy

The Minister further reiterated the government’s commitment to building a digital economy with adequate provision for data security and protection.

“ The digital economy is an era of growth and innovation that requires us to nurture it. The president is interested in the power of the digital economy and a s we encourage the development of innovative technology, we should also prioritize the implementation of stronger data security and protection as well.

“ I want to emphasize that data privacy and protection conversation should go beyond technicalities, they should become values that we all hold and uphold strongly.

“As we build an inclusive and prosperous digital future by fostering a collective culture of responsible data handling, we can ensure our citizens’ personal information is managed responsibly and secured.

“As a minister, I am personally committed to this and I ask that you all join us to work towards Nigeria where everyone ’ s data is protected and secured ,” he said.

While commending the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) under the leadership of Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the Minister said the government is also taking proactive steps to strengthen the country’s data protection framework.

According to him, the government is working with stakeholders including the national assembly to enact robust data Protection laws that are aligned with international standards.