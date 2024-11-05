Reporters Without Borders in Germany is inviting journalists to apply for its Berlin Fellowship Program in Digital Security, running from May to October 2025.

Through this six-month fellowship, RSF will support six selected journalists in strengthening their digital security skills in Berlin, aiming to help them protect themselves and others in their field.

RSF announced that this fellowship will offer participants in-depth training on essential aspects of digital security, including managing online identity, secure communication, and data protection, funded by the Berlin Senate Department for Economic Affairs, Energy, and Public Enterprises.

Fellowship training and support

Details inform that participants will undergo a structured digital security program taught by experienced trainers. RSF will cover:

travel costs,

visa assistance,

housing,

health insurance, and

public transportation during the fellowship.

It is reported that each fellow will also receive a monthly stipend of €1,000.

In addition to training, interested candidates will have opportunities to connect with journalists, civil society groups, and members of RSF Germany’s team to deepen their understanding of the organization’s work in promoting press freedom.

Digital security training topics

The fellowship’s curriculum includes a range of essential skills:

Comprehensive Security Measures: Introduction to holistic security practices for journalists.

Secure Communication and Data: Training on secure communication methods, encrypted data storage, and secure online conferencing.

Online Identity Management: Approaches to online identity protection and anonymization tools.

Protection Against Digital Violence: Techniques for addressing issues like doxing, online harassment, and other forms of digital intimidation.

This training is designed to help journalists manage digital risks more effectively, particularly when working in high-risk environments.

Eligibility and requirements

The fellowship, as stated, is open to journalists, bloggers, and media professionals who have experience in their field and face digital security challenges.

The key requirements include:

Proficiency in English, as the program is conducted in English.

A commitment to returning to their home region to share digital security knowledge with colleagues.

Availability to participate fully in the program’s weekly 20-25 hour training schedule.

Also, journalists with experience covering critical issues like environmental challenges, labour rights, or corruption, and those with a background in knowledge-sharing, are encouraged to apply.

Application process and deadline

Applications must be submitted by November 25th, 2024. Interested journalists can apply through the online form provided by RSF. For further details, RSF encourages applicants to contact rsf.digitalfreedom@protonmail.com for assistance.

