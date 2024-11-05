On the 28th of February, the Nigerian crypto community was shocked by the news that Binance, the World’s leading cryptocurrency exchange was delisting the Naira Peer to Peer option on its platform.
This decision followed a spat between Binance Limited and Nigerian authorities with the latter accusing Binance of currency manipulation and Tax evasion.
This sad news added to the woes of the Nigerian crypto community which was already nursing the wounds of Paxful, another major crypto exchange with a significant Peer-to-peer market share in Nigeria closing down operations.
These two developments meant that the Nigerian crypto community has little to no trusted centralized exchange to rely on for safe and smooth P2p trade.
The P2P market in Nigeria is quite huge as many Nigerians who earn in dollars are in constant need to convert their USDT to Naira via trusted means.
The process can only be safe if there is a centralized exchange serving as a mediator or an escrow between the seller and the buyer to mitigate the risk of fraud and the menace of bad actors.
The closing down of Paxful and the delisting of P2P trading on Binance threw the Nigerian crypto community into the Wild Wild West of unregulated trades and unchecked actors.
The Current State of P2P in Nigeria
Regardless of the above developments, P2P trading is still fully active in the Nigerian crypto space.
Nigerian crypto enthusiasts now rely on direct P2P trade with WhatsApp and Telegram in the absence of any escrow or middleman.
Direct P2P trade is very risky and the menace of bad actors has tripled since the exit of Binance and Paxful from the Nigerian market.
Rume Ophi, a leading crypto analyst in the African space spoke to Nairametrics on the Cons of Direct P2P trade pointing out how the space badly needs regulation.
“Illicit transactions can be difficult to monitor and regulate with direct P2P”
Rume also pointed out the obvious risk of losing your crypto assets to scammers posing as merchants.
“Bad actors claiming to be trusted can go with your coins and you may not be able to get them in the short term, Blockchain investigation costs much someone duped might not be able to afford it.”, Rume added
Olayimika Oyebanji, an award-winning crypto journalist added to the conversation by telling Nairametrics the huge task involved in regulating Direct P2P in the absence of centralized exchanges.
“Regulating peer-to-peer transactions on Telegram and other social media platforms is a Herculean task today. Some have suggested that crypto traders should be allowed to register with the CAC like other businesses, which I subscribe to.”
”This measure will enable the government to regulate the activities of licensed crypto traders through taxation while cracking down on the criminals among them”, Oyebanji stated.
In the absence of the Binance crypto exchange, some viable alternatives still exist for crypto enthusiasts who don’t want to risk Direct P2P.
Exchanges like Local Traders offer safe P2P services for zero fees with up to 750 payment options including major Nigerian Banks.
Such options are viable for Nigerian P2P traders who want to continue P2P Trading but don’t want to risk Direct P2P on telegram or WhatsApp.
P2P trading is the backbone of the Nigerian crypto market and will always thrive regardless of existing policies and bottlenecks.
What to Know
- Many Nigerians anticipate the return of Binance P2P following the release of Tigran Gambaryan after a seven-month detention. The release marked a turn in the ongoing spat between Binance and Nigerian authorities.
- P2P stands for Peer to Peer and is a type of crypto transaction involving a crypto buyer and seller making a trade under the supervision of a centralized exchange or directly with social media apps.
The spat and consequent harassments of crypto exchanges by the governments of Nigeria since 2015 have done a lot of damage than good to the economy of the youthful population of Nigeria.
In this period, Nigeria was unfortunate to have governments officials that either knew next to nothing about cryptos or were simply misinformed on cryptos. Hence they kept interfering in the banking processes concerning cryptos claiming to be protecting the citizenry from scammers. There is no fool proof transaction systems world wide, and crypto transactions are just part of such. Yet these governments singled out crypto transactions as fraudulent and dangerous, even when it was clear that Nigerians were into P2P transactions on regulated crypto exchanges that required KYCs. It was pure witch hunt. To worsen the matter, the present government labelled crypto exchanges as speculators that affected the Naira-Forex values. A keen observer knew this was not true, as the real culprits are the governments themselves and bank officials who connive to massively round trip the Naira-Forex when monthly allocations are disbursed and from direct CBN allocations to individuals or organizations.
The governments interference on crypto transactions with banks drove the P2P to unregulated platforms,Telegram,Whatsapp,etc. This is how governments kill individuals economy and the national economy, rather than to key in through proper tax agreements with the regulated exchanges to everyone’s benefit. The case of the bullying of Binance is still on going as their detained official was only released last week after US government intervention.
A government must use civil negotiation rather than use arm twisting and under the table tactics to extort funds from crypto exchanges. This way the regulated exchanges would be encouraged to avail themselves.
The new registrations on a study basis appears in the right direction, but it’s a snail pace process that should have been fast forwarded since last year with Binance and others rather than the ill advised stance that the government took. Even right now, it’s not completely late to reverse the mis-step on Binance which is arguably the largest crypto exchange in the world and should be leading the P2P wave in Nigeria together with those being registered. Nigeria stand to gain a lot via tax and transactions security.