Quincy Jones, the talented music producer whose seven-decade career spanned jazz, pop, and film, has died at the age of 91.

The iconic figure behind Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” the top-selling album of all time, passed away on Sunday night, Nov 3, 2024, at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family.

“Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” the family stated. “We celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Jones had a career shaped by notable collaborations and achievements that exceeded industry boundaries.

He won 28 Grammy Awards out of 80 nominations, marking him as one of the most awarded musicians in history. His portfolio includes producing for legends like Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, and Donna Summer.

He also left an indelible mark on popular culture through compositions for TV and film, such as his work on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and Roots.

What to know about Quincy Jones

Born in 1933 in Chicago’s South Side, Jones’ early years reflected the challenges of the Great Depression. With dreams of becoming a gangster in his youth, his life took a pivotal turn after encountering a piano in a US Army veterans’ home.

The encounter sparked a lifelong passion for music, setting him on a path that would take him from the jazz clubs of Seattle, where he performed with close friend Ray Charles, to stages with icons like Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington.

At 19, Jones joined Lionel Hampton’s orchestra, and by 1956, he was touring as a bandleader for jazz legend Dizzy Gillespie. His talent for composition and arranging earned him respect and led to his debut album, This Is How I Feel About Jazz. Despite his early successes in America, Jones moved to Paris, where he studied with renowned composers Nadia Boulanger and Olivier Messiaen. Their mentorship honed his skills and prepared him to break racial and creative boundaries when he returned to the United States.

In 1964, Jones became the first African American vice president of a major record label, Mercury Records. His work with Frank Sinatra, particularly on Fly Me to the Moon, was legendary; it was even played during the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969. But it was his collaboration with Michael Jackson that catapulted him to the pinnacle of the music world, especially with Thriller’s unparalleled success and the historic charity single, “We Are the World.”

While Jones faced some criticism for allegedly diluting Black music for mainstream appeal, he remained resolute, believing music could unite people across divides. “With the power of music, I reach the hearts and minds of millions,” he once said.

Quincy Jones’ passing leaves an extraordinary legacy—a catalogue of work that transcends genre, generation, and culture.

His musical influence, innovations, and countless hits ensure his legend will continue to shape the industry for years to come.