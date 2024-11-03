The Uptober Season which ended last month lived up to its expectations with major crypto assets surging in Price levels.

The flagship crypto asset Bitcoin started the new month of November with a 4.2% drop in the last 24 hours and is currently exchanging hands for $69,297.

Bitcoin experienced an Upward swing in the last week of October surging to as high as 71,200 USDT and closing in on its all-time high of 73,737 USDT.

Despite this Bullish run by Bitcoin, some altcoins are positioned to put in an even bigger performance this month of November.

Here are some altcoins that could outperform Bitcoin this month of November.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin, One of the biggest assets in the memecoin category influenced by the Shiba Inu dog, has witnessed a fantastic surge in recent weeks. The memecoin has surged by 13% in the last 7 days and is currently exchanging hands for 0.158 USDT. Over the past year, Dogecoin price has increased by 132.9% reflecting an increase in community holder confidence and a potential ticker to outperform Bitcoin in November.

Recent On-chain activity by Dogecoin Whales is another indicator of a rally for the memecoin. Data from Santiment show that whale transactions exceeding 100,000 rose sharply in late October. This data reveals strong interest by Dogecoin whales and major holders and signals inevitable market movement for Dogecoin

Solana (SOL)

Solana is a layer 1 blockchain popular in the decentralized finance world for its high speed, scalable transactions at low costs, and support for a broad range of Decentralized apps.

Solana has surged by 11.5% in the last month and the number has increased to 333.4% since last year.

Despite Solana dropping by 5.0% in the last 24 hours. Experts believe the asset could outperform Bitcoin in November amid a market recovery.

SUI

Sui (SUI), is a prominent Layer 1 blockchain, popular for its secure, fast, and private digital asset management solutions. SUI’s current price is $1.93, despite a 6.2% drop in the last 24 hours

Sui with an annual leap of 346.8% is on an upward surge and holders now consider the asset a strong contender in November, expecting it to outshine Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Price Analysis

Bitcoin at the moment is exchanging hands for $68,493 dropping by 1.6% in the last 24 hours with a maximum price of $69,677 and a minimum price of $67,962. The crypto asset is 7.2% down from its all-time high of $73,737

What To Know

The Uptober market frenzy is strongly believed by analysts to continue in November with major crypto assets expected to continue their upward surge.

The three altcoins mentioned in the article have shown promise and consistent price action insinuating its possible rally this new month with a likelihood to outperform Bitcoin.