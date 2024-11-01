Nile Cinemas has secured a historic partnership with His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, to manage Ojaja Cinemas in a project that aims to transform the Nigerian movie entertainment landscape.

This alliance plans to launch 1,000 cinema screens across Nigeria over the next five years, beginning with locations in Ile-Ife, Akure, and Lagos.

The management handover took place in a ceremonial signing on October 29, 2024, attended by the Ooni of Ife and his wife, Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi.

Speaking at the event, the Ooni highlighted the project’s potential impact on Nigerian youth employment through his 1,000-acre Ojaja Film and Talent City.

“I am not an expert, but I am using my platform as a monarch to create employment for Nigeria’s young and growing population. We cannot rely solely on the government, and that’s why I decided to establish the Ojaja Film and Talent City,” he stated.

This expansive creative hub in Ile-Ife, inaugurated on October 17, 2024, by former Minister of Works and former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, alongside Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, aims to foster film production and talent development on a large scale.

The Ooni praised Nile’s CEO, Moses Babatope, for his pioneering contributions to Nigeria’s film industry. Babatope, who previously revolutionized the cinema landscape with FilmOne, shared Nile’s vision for an elevated entertainment ecosystem.

“We are building an entertainment ecosystem that will redefine how Nigerians experience cinema,” Babatope emphasized.

“Our vision extends beyond traditional cinema management to creating multiple revenue streams through strategic partnerships, premium experiences, and innovative content distribution.

“This is the paradigm shift our industry has been waiting for, and Nile is ready to lead with major investments in technology, talent, and infrastructure.”

Several senior Nile Group executives attended the ceremony, including Biola Sokenu, COO; Dr. Bukky George Taylor, VP of Nile X Luxury Cinema; and Olalekan Oginni, Group Real Estate and Business Development Director.

What we know

The partnership includes the immediate management of Ojaja Cinemas’ Ile-Ife and Akure locations, introducing enhanced viewing experiences and advanced content distribution technologies.

Additionally, Nile Cinemas is expanding to incorporate THC Cinemax Ogba and Royal Roots Ikota, positioning it as West Africa’s fifth-largest cinema chain by the end of 2024.

Former Commissioner for Arts and Tourism, Uzamat Akinbile Yussuf, expressed support, calling the integration of THC Cinemax into the Nile Cinema Chain “a strategic alignment of our vision for entertainment innovation in Nigeria.” Similarly, Mr. Greg Odutayo of Royal Roots Cinema endorsed Nile’s capabilities, affirming, “We trust Nile to deliver a world-class entertainment experience for Nigerians.”

This ambitious partnership between Nile Group and Ojaja Cinemas sets a bold new course for Nigerian cinema, with far-reaching implications for the entertainment industry and youth employment across the nation.