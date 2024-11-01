Beta Glass Plc, a member of the Frigoglass Group and the leading glass container manufacturer in Central and West Africa, celebrated its 50th anniversary by co-hosting the Fresh Perspectives event on 24 October 2024, alongside Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), ProvidusBank and Wecyclers, at the ProvidusBank Headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event gathered over 150 industry leaders, environmental advocates, and key stakeholders to discuss Nigeria’s environmental challenges and explore innovative sustainability solutions in waste management and recycling.

The Fresh Perspectives event served as a platform for collaboration between private and public sector leaders, showcasing the Company’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and its leadership role in advancing environmental stewardship.

Participants included major stakeholders from government, the corporate sector and civil society – all dedicated to addressing Nigeria’s waste management challenges and driving sustainable practices across industries.

The sustainability efforts of Beta Glass are anchored by strategic partnerships with key organisations, such as Wecyclers, the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), and the Recycling Scheme for Women and Youth Empowerment (RESWAYE).

These partnerships were highlighted throughout the event as instrumental in advancing recycling initiatives and building scalable waste management solutions. Through its collaboration with Wecyclers, Beta Glass supports grassroots recycling programmes that empower local communities. As a founding member of the FBRA, the Company continues to lead industry-wide efforts to create a circular economy for packaging waste.

Mr. Alexander Gendis, CEO of Beta Glass, opened the event by reflecting on the Company’s 50-year journey of innovation and sustainability. He underscored the importance of collective action in tackling environmental challenges, particularly by legacy companies: “As we celebrate half a century of excellence, Beta Glass is more determined than ever to leverage our legacy as a driving force for environmental change”, Mr. Gendis said, and added: “The path to a sustainable future requires strong partnerships and bold actions, and we are proud to lead this charge in Nigeria.”

Following Mr. Gendis’ address, Mr. Serge Joris, CEO of Frigoglass Group, delivered a keynote presentation that reaffirmed the parent company’s unwavering commitment to sustainability. He emphasised the Group’s role in fostering innovation and supporting environmental initiatives across its global operations, with Beta Glass at the forefront of these efforts in Africa.

The event featured three panel sessions, each focusing on critical topics in sustainability and corporate responsibility.

The first panel session, “Environmental Sustainability: Practices and Innovation,” explored sustainable business practices and the integration of circular economy models. Industry experts such as Mr. Jagdish Agarwal, COO of Beta Glass; Ms. Sade Morgan, Corporate Affairs Director at Nigerian Breweries Plc; and Mr. Godfrey Adejumoh, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Unilever, discussed how businesses can innovate to reduce their environmental footprint and meet global sustainability goals.

The second session, “Corporate Social Responsibility: Empowering the Next Generation,” featured as speakers Mr. Jide Sipe, Group Head of Brand Transformation and Digital Marketing at Bank of Industry Limited; Mr. Lanre Ogundare, Head Card Business and Solutions, ProvidusBank; and Ms Bukola Oloyede, Demand Creation Specialist, Sony Nigeria, who highlighted the role of corporate social responsibility in empowering future leaders and making meaningful contributions to social and environmental progress.

The third and final panel, “Public-Private Partnerships for Environmental Solutions,” underscored the critical role of public-private partnerships in driving scalable environmental solutions. Panellists included Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, Managing Director of LAWMA; Mr. Wale Adebiyi, Managing Director of Wecyclers, and Mr. Tuoyo Amuka, Sustainability Advocate and Chief Growth Officer, Vanguard. The discussion emphasised the need for deeper collaboration and aligning policy frameworks to foster sustainable waste management solutions.

As Beta Glass celebrates its 50th anniversary, it continues leading in environmental sustainability initiatives. The Fresh Perspectives event showcased the Company’s ability to bring together key stakeholders and inspire change through innovative partnerships. A significant takeaway was the vital role of public-private collaborations in addressing waste management challenges and fostering sustainable practices across industries in Nigeria. Additionally, the event reinforced Beta Glass’ commitment to grassroots engagement, by supporting community-based recycling initiatives and educational programs aimed at cultivating long-term social and environmental benefits.

