Xiaomi is bringing you an unbeatable Black Friday shopping experience from 31st October to 30th November 2024! With exclusive offers and a chance to win a Xiaomi branded family pack worth 6,000,000 naira, this is the time to grab your favorite Xiaomi products at incredible prices.

Here’s a rundown of the top offers and gifts you’ll find during this exciting shopping carnival:

Amazing Deals You Don’t Want to Miss:

Redmi 13

Looking for a budget-friendly option? The Redmi 13 is perfect for you! Purchase the Redmi 13 and save up to a massive 20,000 naira on your purchase from from 31st Oct to 9th Nov! A stylish smartphone with solid performance, the Redmi 13 is the ideal choice for anyone looking to maximize quality and affordability.

Redmi 14C

The recently launched Redmi 14C, available since September, comes with a gift you won’t want to miss. Every Redmi 14C purchase includes a pair of Xiaomi In-Ear Headphones, providing you with a top-notch audio experience right out of the box.

Redmi Note 13/13 Pro

If you’re looking for power and performance, the Redmi Note 13 series is your best bet. For those looking for power and performance, the Redmi Note 13 and Redmi Note 13 Pro come with up to 15,000 Naira off and plus a free pair of Redmi Buds 6 Play from 31st Oct to 9th Nov! These devices offer everything you need, from high-speed processing to a camera that captures memories beautifully.

Redmi Pads

From 31st Oct to 9th Nov, it’s not just smartphones—Xiaomi is also offering amazing deals on their tablets:

Buy Redmi Pad SE and get 5,000 naira off. For the Redmi Pad Pro and Redmi Pad Pro 5G, enjoy a discount of 10,000 naira.

If you prefer a more compact device, the Redmi Pad SE 8.7 and its 4G version are perfect for you, and you can save 3,000 naira when you purchase during the Black Friday period.

Where to Buy:

Head to authorized Xiaomi retailers, including FINET, RAYA, 3CHUB, SLOT, POINTEK, FINE BROTHERS, ROYALLINE, CALLUS MILLER or any other Xiaomi partner store to discover these deals in-store.

For those who prefer online shopping, Xiaomi has exclusive Black Friday deals on Jumia. Visit Xiaomi Store on Jumia to enjoy hassle-free shopping from the comfort of your home.

Don’t Miss Out!

This is a limited-time opportunity to score unbeatable deals on Xiaomi’s latest products. Get your favorite smartphones, tablets, and accessories at discounted prices and enjoy free gifts along the way!

Hurry—Black Friday ends on 30th Nov 2024!