PalmPay, Nigeria’s leading fintech platform, was awarded the Most Outstanding Fintech Driving Financial Inclusion at the prestigious BrandCom Awards 2024, held on October 26th.

The award, presented by Brand Communicator, celebrates Palmpay’s remarkable contribution to expanding financial inclusion across Nigeria.

The recognition from Brand Communicator reflects PalmPay’s commitment to bridging financial gaps and expanding access to reliable financial services for millions of Nigerians.

Since its launch in 2019, PalmPay has prioritized empowering underserved communities with innovative tools that enable seamless transactions.

“At PalmPay, we believe financial inclusion is the foundation for economic empowerment, and we’re dedicated to ensuring that every Nigerian has access to secure, user-friendly, and reliable financial services,” said Hanson Femi, Head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay. “This award highlights the collective efforts of our team and partners who work tirelessly to make financial services more accessible to underserved communities across the country.”

PalmPay’s broad suite of digital offerings, includes instant transfers, bill payments, and its newly launched USSD feature, which is designed to make banking easily accessible to all.

Today, Palmpay’s app serves over 35 million users and connects 1.2 million businesses through its network of mobile money agents and merchants, cementing its role as a leader in the Nigerian fintech ecosystem. With operations in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, and key international hubs like London, Hong Kong, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen, PalmPay is continually expanding its reach and impact.

About the BrandCom Awards

The BrandCom Awards honour companies and leaders who demonstrate innovation and excellence in branding, marketing, and impact. The Most Outstanding Fintech Driving Financial Inclusion award emphasizes the impact PalmPay has made in the Nigerian financial ecosystem, earning it a spot as a trailblazer in promoting financial inclusion for economic equity and progress.

PalmPay extends its gratitude to Brand Communicator for this recognition and to its loyal customers for their trust and support. As PalmPay looks to the future, it remains committed to developing more solutions and services that contribute to financial inclusion and economic empowerment in Nigeria.

About PalmPay

PalmPay is a leading Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians. With this, we are able to drive financial inclusion.

PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments, credit services, and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents. Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 30 million app users as part of its cashless payment ecosystem.

For more information, visit our social media platforms or website www.palmpay.com