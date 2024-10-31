Paddy rice production in the 2024 wet season is projected to decline by as much as 2.6% resulting in a total output of 8.1 million tonnes.

This is according to the AFEX 2024 wet season crop production report which noted that the decline in paddy rice production stems from the high fertiliser cost, insecurity, and flooding in many rice-growing regions.

The report explained that the high cost of fertiliser has pushed rice farmers from cultivating the crop to other crops like sorghum and sesame which are less expensive to grow.

It states, “Paddy rice production is projected to decrease by 2.6% in 2024, resulting in a total output of 8.1 million metric tons. This decline is primarily driven by the high cost of fertilizers, widespread insecurity in major rice-producing states has disrupted farming activities, while severe flooding in several regions has further compounded the challenges, negatively impacting rice production and worsening the overall outlook for the crop.”

Nigeria’s rice production deficit

Furthermore, the report traced the production and consumption volume of rice in Nigeria which revealed that Nigeria has consistently consumed more rice than it produced.

The report stated that Nigeria is the fourth largest importer of rice in the world and accounts for about 5% of global trade in the commodity.

The 2024 rice outlook highlighted that this season, most paddy rice farmers reported a reduction in the use of improved seeds, pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers.

Key challenges impacting paddy rice planting included limited access to finance, inadequate supply of essential inputs, and insufficient or delayed rainfall.

What you should know

Food prices generally in Nigeria have risen nearly beyond the reach of many Nigerians, especially the vulnerable. In June, food inflation crossed 40% as headline inflation reached a 28-year high during the month.

Furthermore, the price of rice across the country has increased by over 100% in the past one year according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reaching almost N100,000 per 50kg bag. In response to the elevated prices of grains in the country especially rice, the federal government in August approved a 150-day window for duty-free importation of paddy rice in the country. However, the implementation of the program has been lethargic.

A recent report by Nairametrics revealed that rice mills across the country are being shut down over the scarcity of paddy rice and, the high cost of production especially with regard to energy costs. Furthermore, intervention in the sector has been reduced since the administration of President Bola Tinubu.