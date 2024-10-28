The average domestic airfare for a single journey on specified routes in Nigeria reached N124,693.40 in September 2024, reflecting a steep 57.81% increase from the N79,013.48 recorded in the same month last year.

On a month-to-month basis, fares saw a slight 0.80% uptick compared to August 2024, suggesting stability in price adjustments.

This data was obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its Transport Fare Watch for September 2024.

“In air travel, the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey was N124,693.40 in September 2024, showing an increase of 0.80% while compared to the previous month (August 2024). On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 57.81% from N79,013.48 in September 2023,” the NBS report stated in part.

The report emphasized an upward trend driven by increased demand and ongoing challenges, such as currency fluctuations and rising fuel prices. Seasonal variations and limited infrastructural upgrades further contributed to this surge in air travel costs across Nigeria.

More insights

The NBS report provided a detailed look into significant regional fare disparities in September 2024, showing that the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) recorded the highest average airfare at N129,600.

Close contenders were Anambra, with fares averaging N129,045 and Oyo at N128,928. These higher costs in select regions may reflect demand patterns and varying operational costs for airlines, further emphasizing regional economic differences.

In contrast, Zamfara presented the lowest airfare average at N96,969, followed by Ekiti at N120,555.37 and Kano at N121,626.57. This wide range between the highest and lowest fares indicates not only the geographic variability but also highlights how the affordability of air travel varies significantly across states.

Regionally, the South-West geopolitical zone experienced the highest average airfare across all six zones, with prices reaching N126,013.30 in September 2024. This price represented a 1.81% month-on-month increase and a substantial 59.82% rise from September 2023 levels, aligning with trends in increased travel demands and inflationary impacts in the transportation sector.

Following closely, the South-East had an average fare of N125,881.64, marking a 60.95% year-on-year increase from N78,213.19 recorded in September 2023, along with a modest 0.19% monthly increase from August 2024. The rising prices here may correlate with a stronger demand for regional connectivity within and beyond Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the North-West zone recorded the lowest average airfare among the zones, with an average of N120,731.25 in September 2024.

This represented a monthly rise of 1.01% and a 52.59% increase from September 2023.