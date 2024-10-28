As part of its ‘75 Years, 75 Winners’ celebration, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), has once again demonstrated its unflinching commitment to loyal customers by rewarding 110 of them with ₦42.8m in its October Legacy Promo Draw a move also targeted at helping customers thrive at a challenging economic time.

The winners were announced following a transparent draw conducted on Saturday, October 26, at Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, which was streamed live on YouTube. Representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) were present to oversee the proceedings, ensuring fairness and compliance with regulations.

The draw, hosted by popular influencer, Akinyemi Omotayo (Asherkine) , saw customers winning prizes ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦1,000,000, with particular focus on rewarding the bank’s NextGen, Kiddies, and Teens account holders.

In the Bumper Account category, ten customers won the grand prize of ₦1,000,000 each: Goodness Ini Akpan, Nwafor Joshua Oforbuike, David Okorie, Osuji Nkem Monday, Martha Davou, Ndukife Humphrey Nweke, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, Emeka Theddus Ekezie, Believe Ehi Okenyi, and Yusuf Jibril.

Twenty customers also received ₦500,000 each in the Bumper category: Ukamaka Mercy Nwogwu, Chigozirim Naphtali Odinakachi, Henry Odiase, Sunday Udoh Itoro, Zaharaddini Alhaji Sani, Lawan Modu, Godpsower D-Amos, Terlumu Mabu, Peter Ijabo Ikpor, Anna Ewayi Gideon, Chimezie Michael Nweke, Grace Amaobi, Yemi Odun Ajayi, Ilori Bosede Toyin, Binta Abubakar, Bello Altine, Ubongobong Patrick Anthony, Joy Onosaigbe, Patience I Ikande, and Shisu Usman.

The ₦250,000 Bumper prize winners include: Favour Onyinyechi Uche, Somtochukwu Mercy Nkwuda, Omidiran Taiwo Ajoke, Isaiah Oladele Olayiwola, Muhammad Umar Sani, Joy Reuben Yaks, Job Ohioma Odion, Gilbert Ikenna Echi, Patience Mbe Obun, Abdulazeez Suleiman, Kenechukwu C Nwani, Royal Julius Denis, David Dayo, Lukman Suleiman, Saad Saad Abdu

llahi, Anas Abubakar, Wisdom Eko, Idodo-Umeh Omamuzo, Isiya Musa, and Christian Uche Enyeghasim.

While the ₦100,000 Bumper prize winners are: Chidiebere Uwanna, Chidera Emmanuel Egbe, Kazeem Kabiru Olatunji, Samuel Johnson Babatunde, Garba Anthony, Ali Muhammad Umar, Chidera Idoko, Peace Ewere Izevbuwa, Blessing Akinsanmi, and Ndubuisi Obioha.

In the Savings Account category, ten customers became instant millionaires, each receiving ₦1,000,000: Chekwube Kelvin Onah, Esther Chiamaka Samuel, Titilayo Oluyomi Ibikunle, Agbetu Azizat Omonike, Sani Musa, Ezeaku Ikechukwu Joel, Bethel Edi, Ifeyinwa Nwaoha, Jumoke Mary Oluyemi, and Ukah Anayochukwu Daberechukwu.

The NextGen Account holders who received ₦180,000 each are: Stephen Adeoluwa Adeoti, Oluwanifemi Isaac Adebayo, Amarachi Jennifer Eze, Shem Tsabta Tanimu, Bilal Salihu, Glory Ojimaojo Achimi, Modu Franklyn Chukwuebuka, Oreoluwa Chirstianah Olawuni, Godson Oluwadamilare Obeasor, and Faith Chidera Onyeribe.

Twenty Kiddies and Teens account holders were awarded ₦200,000 each: Miriam Chukwudalu Maduka, Akogun Barack Nkenna, Feranmi Vivian Olikolo, Udeh Somtochukwu John, Oluwatobi Enoch Oluwole, Faizah Morenikeji Saheed, Fatima Goje Yahaya, Zainab Yakubu, Chisom Sylvia Adika, Ifeoma Delight Nwaokeoma, Jeremiah Chidubem Emenike, Terkuma Moses Shiga, Omesi Christabel Atogwe, Chizaram Favour Uzuagu, Moses Goodluck John, Diepriye Irisoanga David, Chinecherem Cajetan, Chibuike Emmanuel Solomon, Olusanya Michael Ifebolude, and Deborah Ayomide Ajayi.

Ten customers who were present at the venue each won ₦100,000: Ade-Ikuesan Olanike, Ogoegnunam Chinyere, Adeyeye Climate Adetunji, Rita Onifari, Awurimbe Henry Johnson, Adewole Adedamola, Idoko Ifeyinwa Rita, Ayo Esther Eyamuwa, Esther Iyannuolau Elimah, and Sosanya Adebayo Olayemi. Special shopping vouchers were also distributed by the event host, Asherkine, as part of the celebration.

Speaking at the draw, Retail and Regional Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, congratulated all 110 winners after the draw and encouraged others to keep saving for a chance to win in the next edition, adding that the bank plans to reward more winner in all three categories.

“This is just the beginning of our legacy promo draw, as there are still many more prizes to be won in subsequent monthly draws. These draws are purely transparent, and the next millionaire could just be you. UBA prioritises its customers and would be relentless in making them succeed,” Fashola said.

Also speaking at the event, Head, Retail Products & Sales, Prince Ayewoh, who congratulated the winners, emphasized UBA’s commitment to financial inclusion and encouraged Nigerians to seize this opportunity by banking with UBA.

“Our winners today represent a diverse range of account holders – from children with Kiddies accounts to our Savings and Bumper account customers, which shows that everyone has an equal chance to win,” Ayewoh said.

“New customers who open accounts today will be eligible for upcoming draws. We maintain complete transparency in our selection process, and these rewards have the potential to transform lives.”

Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, reiterated that more benefits await customers as the bank continues its drive to provide the best offerings and reward system obtainable.

“What we’re witnessing today is just a fraction of what UBA offers its customers. Without any iota of doubt, UBA is passionate about its customers and would do much more in ensuring that our customers thrive no matter how turbulent the economy is. I urge everyone who hasn’t opened an account with UBA to do so immediately. The promo is still ongoing, and the next draw could make you a millionaire. UBA is committed to rewarding loyalty, and we’re proving this with every draw we conduct.”

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than forty-five million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With a presence in New York, London, Paris and Dubai, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.