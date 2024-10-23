Redefining Luxury in Nigeria

Luxury has always been synonymous with exclusivity, value, and sophistication. However, one crucial luxury aspect has often been overlooked is its potential as a store of value and sound financial investment.

The last one year has seen Nigerian creme de la creme witnessing a new era in luxury ownership.

Nigerian company, Pawnshop by Bluradish (PBB) has made it its mission to revolutionise how we perceive and interact with luxury. Their mission in the CEO’s words is to bridge the gap between opulence and financial growth.

Founded in Lagos, Pawnshop by Bluradish quickly gained a reputation for offering high-end asset management services from luxury watch portfolio management to exclusive loan arrangements backed by high-value items. Now, PBB’s success has culminated in the grand opening of its new flagship location in Abuja.

This opening was strategically timed to coincide with the first anniversary of PBB’s Lagos launch.

And now PBB opened its doors to the elite of Abuja with the bold intention to mark a new chapter in the Capital state’s relationship with the best of luxury lifestyle.

The Abuja branch offers what Nigeria has never seen before: a chance for the city’s crème de la crème to leverage their luxury assets for wealth management and investment purposes. From exclusive auctions of rare timepieces to bespoke advisory services, the Abuja flagship stands as a testament to how far luxury can take us—and how quickly it can change our lives.



Pawnshop by Bluradish continues to challenge traditional notions of luxury, proving that luxury is not only a symbol of status but also an innovative financial tool. The Abuja expansion is just the latest step in the company’s mission to empower Nigeria’s elite with the knowledge and resources to turn their high-value possessions into lasting investments.