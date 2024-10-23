Insecurity in Zamfara State has significantly disrupted the progress of the World Bank-funded Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMING) project, raising concerns about the timely completion of key activities.

However, according to the Implementation Status & Results Report for the project obtained and seen by Nairametrics, the project’s overall performance remains rated as “Moderately Satisfactory”.

The $495.30 million project, which was approved in 2014, aims to improve access to irrigation and drainage services, boost agricultural productivity, and enhance water resource management across Nigeria’s northern region.

Zamfara State remains a significant bottleneck to achieving the full potential of the project. Security threats have disrupted construction activities at the Bakolori Irrigation Scheme (BIS), forcing workers to limit operations to daylight hours and preventing concurrent work at multiple sites.

Consequently, the planned rehabilitation of the Bakolori scheme may not be completed by the closing date.

The report read: “The security concerns in Zamfara State remained the single greatest threat to the full achievement of the target at BIS due to security management constraints, which prevent works outside of daylight hours and do not allow for simultaneous works on several sites.”

These setbacks demonstrated how insecurity not only affects infrastructure development but also jeopardizes livelihoods, as TRIMING aims to reduce rural-urban migration by supporting sustainable agriculture.

75.45% of the loan disbursed so far

A total of $373.69 million—representing 75.45% of the loan—has already been disbursed, with the revised project closure date set for January 31, 2025.

Despite the challenges, substantial progress has been recorded across several fronts. The irrigation schemes have collectively improved access to over 33,000 hectares of irrigated land out of a targeted 37,600 hectares. This includes rehabilitated infrastructure handed over to farmers, allowing agricultural production to resume.

Also, some major components of the project are on track. Improved irrigation areas in other schemes have been reported, including 9,583 hectares in the Kano River project and 5,547 hectares at Bakolori. Moreover, significant strides have been made in training water user associations (WUAs), with 839 associations created and operational, ensuring sustainable water management practices.

As the January 2025 closure approaches, the World Bank and the Federal Government of Nigeria remain committed to the TRIMING project, aligning its objectives with national agricultural goals to develop 500,000 hectares of irrigated land by 2030.

The report noted: “The Project continues to make significant progress despite the impact of the sustained security concerns in the north. It has a Moderately Satisfactory Implementation Progress rating.

“Per the request of the Federal government of Nigeria, the World Bank recently approved an exceptional extension of the closing date of TRIMING to January 31, 2025, mainly to enable the completion of repair works on the Tiga Dam, to complete the ongoing contract at Bakolori Irrigation Scheme and to support the preparation of the Sustainable Power and Irrigation in Nigeria (SPIN) Project.”

Despite the setbacks, ongoing efforts include the repair of Tiga Dam and the transition to the SPIN project, which aims to consolidate the gains from TRIMING.

What you should know

On September 26, 2024, the World Bank approved three new projects for Nigeria, totalling $1.57 billion in financing.

One of the three projects was the $500 million Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria Project (SPIN), which aims to protect Nigeria from climate-induced challenges such as floods and droughts.

Through enhanced dam safety measures, improved water resource management, and the expansion of irrigation services, the SPIN program will benefit around 950,000 people, including farmers and livestock breeders.

The project will help Nigeria enhance its agricultural productivity through more reliable and efficient irrigation systems.

Also, the SPIN project includes plans to develop a master plan for hydropower generation, with a focus on boosting energy production through public-private partnerships.

Nairametrics earlier reported that the World Bank mandated the hiring of a security consultant to address pervasive insecurity issues affecting its $1.2 billion loan project in Nigeria.