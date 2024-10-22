Under its First@arts initiative, FirstBank, West Africa premier financial institution and financial inclusion services provider has announced the sponsorship of the maiden edition of the Lagos International Theatre Festival, a celebration of arts, creativity and diversity.

In partnership with Bolanle Austen-Peters and the Lagos State Government, this three-day festival is scheduled to run from November 15 to 17, 2024 showcasing both local and international artistic expressions and creative arts with an expected attendance of over 20,000 audience all over the world.

The Lagos International Theatre Festival is a vibrant hub of artistic expression, uniting global performers, directors, writers, and theatre enthusiasts.

The diverse line-up of productions for the festival includes adult theatre, Children’s theatre, skits and storytelling that tackles both local and global themes and the dynamic spirit of Lagos. The festival is scheduled to take place at four iconic venues in Lagos State: Muson Centre, TerraKulture, National Theatre, and JK Randle Centre. The event is set to showcase a variety of performances by emerging and established artists, local theatre groups, and international acts. It will also feature special events such as workshops, masterclasses, panel discussions, and a marketplace, all aimed at fostering growth, creativity, and connection within the entertainment industry. Featured plays will include The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives and Satchmo at The Waldorf, among many others.

In addition, some of Nigeria’s finest creative artists such as Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Osas Ighodaro, and Broda Shaggi, will be gracing the festival, making it an unmissable celebration of the performing arts.

FirstBank’s sponsorship of the Lagos International Theatre Festival as a lead sponsor reinforces its position as the foremost patron of creative and performing arts, contributing to the cultural and entertainment fabric of the nation.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Folake Ani-Mumuney- Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications said “FirstBank’s sponsorship of the Lagos International Theatre Festival is a continuation of our support for the arts and creative value chain. Through our First@Arts initiative, we have consistently championed the growth of creative talent and contributed to the vibrant cultural landscape of Nigeria. We believe that supporting platforms like the Lagos International Theatre Festival is vital not only for the arts but also for empowering individuals, driving innovation, and fostering a sense of community that inspires national pride”

According to Bolanle Austen-Peters the founder of BAP Productions, “The creative industry is at the heart of every nation that thrives, and Nigeria is especially blessed with imaginative creativity and abundant talents. This is what God has blessed us with—the only resource that is infinite. It is important for us to provide a platform where our creatives can explore, tell our stories, and export our positive philosophies and values to the world. This is why we are launching the Lagos International Theatre Festival.”

Sponsoring the Lagos International Theatre is another significant stride in the bank’s First@arts initiative. The First@arts initiative is conceived with the key objective of supporting the value chain of Nigerian arts and cultural development for the growth and development of the nation’s creative economy. It aims to engage and empower youths, customers and stakeholders to explore the wealth of opportunities that the creative industry offers and to celebrate their successes.

One of the unique initiatives under the First@Arts umbrella is FirstBank’s DecemberIssaVybe. In the twilight of the calendar year, Lagos International Theatre Festival is set to kick off FirstBank’s annual “DecemberIssaVybe” campaign, aimed at promoting the arts and entertainment industry in Nigeria. Throughout December, the Bank offers a plethora of opportunities and platforms for an unforgettable homecoming experience, catering to both Nigerians and foreigners alike. Music lovers and fun-seekers can look forward to exclusive access to live performances by their favourite artists, in-demand concerts, and shows. DecemberIssaVybe has always brought to friends and families of the Bank the most exciting, fun-filled, memorable experience in December.

For further details about the Lagos International Theatre festival, please visit www.lagosinternationaltheatrefestival.com . For more information on DecemberissaVybe please follow FirstBank’s social media pages and updates on – Facebook: First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Instagram: @firstbanknigeria. .