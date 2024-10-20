The Nigerian creative industry has undergone a major face lift over the last decade, becoming one of the country’s fastest-growing sectors.

From Nollywood’s global impact to the rise of Afrobeats, Nigeria has firmly established itself as a cultural powerhouse, exporting talent and stories across the globe.

This growth is now extending into new frontiers, with animation emerging as a key area of innovation.

The local animation industry, though still in its infancy, is riding the wave of this broader creative renaissance. Just as Nigeria’s music and film industries have flourished by telling authentic African stories, animators are drawing from the same rich well of indigenous folklore, history, and culture.

Through 2D and 3D animation, Nigerian studios are creating narratives that not only entertain but also preserve cultural identity.

These animators are not just filling a gap in children’s entertainment—they are reimagining the way African stories are told on a global stage, contributing to the creative sector’s overall growth. Much like Nollywood, Nigerian animation is poised to become a cultural export, spreading the essence of Africa through visually captivating and culturally resonant projects.

At the heart of this movement are the pioneering founders of animation studios, who are committed to breaking into the international market and giving Nigerian children—and audiences worldwide—content that reflects their heritage.

Niyi Akinmolayan-Founder Anthill Studios

Niyi Akinmolayan is the Founder and Creative Director of Anthill Studios, one of Nigeria’s leading production houses, known for its innovation in film, animation, and media. With over 15 years of experience, Niyi focused on Nigerian entertainment industry, specializing in directing, producing, and media consulting.

In 2022, Niyi secured a groundbreaking deal with Amazon Prime Video, making Anthill Studios the second Nigerian studio to land a major licensing agreement with the global streaming platform.

Anthill Studios is renowned for its creativity and consistency, producing several short animations annually for nearly a decade. Their most ambitious project to date is Mikolo, a high-budget animation aimed at revolutionizing the African animation landscape with its massive N120 million production budget. Niyi’s leadership at Anthill Studios reflects his deep passion for blending African culture with cutting-edge visual storytelling.

Prior to founding Anthill Studios in 2009, Niyi worked as a **Senior Post Supervisor and Creative Director at Genesis Studios, where he created TV commercials, music videos, and animation effects for feature films. He also held a role as a Motion Graphics Designer and Visual Effects Artist at NANTOONS, contributing to broadcast effects for TV and commercials.

Niyi holds a Higher National Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering** from Yaba College of Technology, where he graduated with First Class honors.

Roye Okupe –Founder Youneek Studios

Roye Okupe is a trailblazing filmmaker, author, and entrepreneur who founded YouNeek Studios in 2015, driven by his passion for comics and animation.

His vision has been to create diverse superheroes and animated stories rooted in African culture, history, and mythology. Roye’s work includes the critically acclaimed Malika – Warrior Queen animated short and the debut graphic novel E.X.O. The Legend of Wale Williams, a sci-fi epic set in Lagos. His stories have garnered attention from CNN, Forbes, and The New York Times, among others.

In 2020, Roye’s graphic novel Malika – Warrior Queen won the Glypc Comic Awards’ Story of the Year. Roye’s influence was further cemented by his groundbreaking 10-book deal with Dark Horse Comics. He has also received notable recognitions, such as Ventures Africa’s Top 40 African Innovators and a nomination for the Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics.

Recently, Cartoon Network and Max announced the all-Nigerian cast for Iyanu: Child of Wonder, an adaptation of the graphic novel series by Roye Okupe.

The cast also includes TV personality Okey Jude as Biyi, Samuel Kugbiyi as Toye, and Nollywood stars Adesua Etomi-Wellington as Olori, Blossom Chukwujekwu as Kanfo, and Stella Damasus as Sewa. Shaffy Bello and Ike Ononye also joined the cast.

Johnson Mbuotidem- Founder Basement Animation Studios

Johnson Mbuotidem is a prominent figure in the African animation industry, with over 16 years of experience. He is the CEO, Producer, and Director at Basement Animation, a fast-growing studio in Lagos, Nigeria, specializing in kids and family entertainment, as well as digital 2D and 3D animation services.

Since June 2023, Johnson has been a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (International Emmy Awards).

He has held several leadership roles, including Director/Senior Compositor and Creative Director/Animator at Basement Animation. Additionally, Johnson is the Head of Advertising for the African Animation Network and the Founder of Animation Nigeria, an initiative focused on setting global standards for the Nigerian animation industry.

Johnson’s educational background includes a Diploma in Animation Production Management from VIA University College, and he has worked as a Brand Consultant at Negris Limited in the oil and gas sector.

Damilola Solesi-SMID Animation Studios

Damilola Solesi is the CEO and creative director of SMIDS Animation Studios, which she founded in 2010. SMIDS is recognised as one of Africa’s foremost animation companies, and was rated among the top two animation firms in Nigeria by EY’s 2019 industry report.

The studio has delivered numerous 3D animation projects for a wide range of clients and is currently focused on producing children’s content for television and digital platforms. Its debut TV series, The Makerbolts, was a finalist at this year’s Annecy Animation du Monde, having advanced through regional and continental stages.

Solesi has served as a juror for the 2020 International Emmy Awards, and she is a trustee of Animation Nigeria, which seeks to foster the country’s animation industry. A Mandela Washington Fellow in 2015, she holds a degree in Computer Science from Bowen University, Iwo, where she graduated in 2009.

Her technical foundation in this field set the stage for her future entrepreneurial ventures. In 2011, she bagged a Certificate in Entrepreneurial Management (CEM) from the Enterprise Development Centre at Pan-Atlantic University. This certification equipped her with the tools necessary to navigate Nigeria’s evolving business landscape.

In 2015, Solesi expanded her expertise in business and entrepreneurship by attending Clark Atlanta University.

Ayodele Elegba- Founder Spoof Animation

Ayodele Elegba is a dynamic leader in Nigeria’s animation and creative industry, with over a decade of experience.

He currently serves as the Festival Director of RENDACON Animation Film Festival (since September 2021) and is the Founder of Spoof Media Ltd, also known as Spoof Animation, Nigeria’s leading 2D animation company, established in 2015.

Spoof Animation has garnered recognition by winning the prestigious Digital Lab competition and receiving funding from France for its Area Daddy comedy series.

Ayodele also founded Lagos Comic Con in 2011, leading a passionate team to deliver animation content. His efforts have resulted in the creation of Hero Corps, an action-packed short film featuring characters from Spoof Comics.

Additionally, Ayodele is the CEO of Mustardseed Communication International, a creative consulting firm specializing in entertainment, comics, and animation. He holds a Postgraduate Degree in Public Relations from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and a Higher National Diploma in Microbiology from Yaba College of Technology.

Ferdinand Adimefe- Co Founder Magic Carpet Studios

Ferdinand Adimefe is the Co-founder and CEO of Magic Carpet Studios, a prominent creative enterprise that he has led for over seven years.

Adimefe serves as curator of the Creative Nigeria Project, which facilitates bi-monthly meetings for creative professionals to network and bridge the gap between capital and innovative ideas.

A winner of the UN Innovation Challenge Sahel 2022, Adimefe is reshaping the narrative through imaginative, African-rooted stories and exploring cutting-edge technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), Afrofuturism, and hyper-surrealism. His work has garnered recognition, positioning Magic Carpet as an award-winning studio redefining African entertainment.

Adimefe is also the founder of Imaginarium HQ, a tech-driven solutions platform focused on fintech and edtech. His academic credentials are equally impressive, holding an MSc in Media and Communication from Pan-Atlantic University, a Postgraduate Diploma in International Business, and a Bachelor of Science in Human Anatomy from the University of Port Harcourt.

A Ford Foundation inductee, Future Awards recipient, and Guardian of The Future, Adimefe co-founded GOTNI and serves on the board of Slum to School Africa.

Brian Ola Wilson-Founder Zero Gravity Studios

Brian Ola Wilson is a seasoned animation and creative executive with over 10 years of experience in leading and managing creative teams.

In 2021, Brian won the prestigious Digital Lab Africa award in the animation category for his project Aminah’s Journey. His diverse experience spans from working as the head of video and animation content at GTBank, where he also played a key role in launching the Art635 initiative—a CSR project aimed at promoting and monetizing African art.

Brian holds a Master’s in 3D Computer Animation from Bournemouth University and a Diploma in Directing for Film from the New York Film Academy. He is a Board of Trustees member for Animation Nigeria, an organization he co-founded in 2017 to set global standards and raise visibility for the Nigerian animation industry.

Currently, as the CEO and Creative Director of Zero Gravity Studios, Brian continues to push boundaries in animation and digital content creation. His prior roles include developing creative strategies at Pd Media Studios, where he secured high-profile projects like the 2010 Guinness World Cup TV commercial, and collaborating on impactful media like IBK Spaceshipboi’s music video, which gained international recognition.

Note: The individuals featured in this compilation have been carefully selected by a distinguished panel of editors, experts, and analysts at Nairametrics. It is important to note that none of the individuals listed have solicited their inclusion.

While this list aims to be comprehensive, it is by no means exhaustive; numerous other contributors have played significant roles in driving the Animation Studio industry in Nigeria. This compilation is exclusive to Nairametrics and may be updated periodically to reflect changes and advancements in the field. Feedback will be appreciated.