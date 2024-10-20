Canada has clarified its guidelines regarding transit visas for foreign nationals who are temporary residents.

Understanding these requirements is important for travelers who need a visa specifically for transit.

According to TravelBiz, the updates highlight the conditions under which foreign nationals may transit through Canada, especially those coming from visa-required countries.

The report notes that “If you’re passing through Canada without it being your final destination, it’s crucial to understand the rules and requirements, especially if you need a visa solely for transit purposes.”

What to know

A Canada transit visa is a type of visa that allows travelers to pass through Canada on their way to another destination. It’s required for people from certain countries who will stop in Canada for a short time, usually at the airport, before continuing their journey.

The visa ensures that travelers can transit safely without entering Canada fully.

For individuals from visa-exempt countries, an eTA is necessary when transiting through Canada by air, valid for five years or until the passport expires.

Overview of the Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) for Canada

A Temporary Resident Visa (TRV) is a document that allows foreign nationals to visit Canada for a short period, typically for tourism, business, or family visits. It is required for citizens of certain countries before they can enter Canada.

One must note that a TRV does not permit you to work or study in Canada; it’s meant for temporary stays only.

Canadian visa offices issue TRVs that confirm an individual meets the requirements for temporary residency in Canada. However, reports inform that obtaining a TRV does not guarantee entry into Canada. The final decision rests with officers from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) upon arrival.

Eligibility

In order to qualify for a transit visa, foreign nationals must fulfill several criteria:

They must provide proof of transiting through Canada between two international flights within 48 hours.

They must be passengers on an international flight that stops in Canada en route to another country.

They must hold a valid visa for their final destination.

Reports note that when applying, travelers must demonstrate to immigration officials that their sole purpose is to transit through Canada.

Types of transit visas

Canada offers single-entry and double-entry transit visas, both of which are free of charge. Applicants must provide biometric information, but fees associated with biometrics are also waived.

This arrangement aims to make the process more accessible for travelers.

Requirements for transit visa holders

The primary requirement for travelers, as reported, is to confirm that their only reason for entering Canada is to transit. And that the transit visas, whether single or double-entry, must be clearly understood by the applicants.

Despite the exemptions from fees, biometric data collection remains a mandatory part of the application process.

Transit exemption

It is noted that travelers holding valid U.S. non-immigrant visas or temporary resident visas are exempt from certain requirements.

Those transiting through Canada to or from the United States for less than 48 hours do not need to provide biometric information.

Additional programs

Canada also offers the Transit Without Visa (TWOV) Program and the China Transit Program.

These initiatives allow specific foreign nationals to transit through Canada on their way to or from the U.S. without requiring a transit visa, provided they meet designated criteria.

The recent clarifications aim to assist foreign nationals in understanding the requirements and streamline the transit process through Canada. For more information on visa applications and specific eligibility criteria, individuals are advised to should refer to the official Canadian immigration resources.