The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended its latest trading session with a marginal loss of 0.01%, as the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 11.10 points to close at 98,070.28 points.

This decline came just a day after the previous session when the market experienced a slight uptick.

Market capitalization dipped slightly, decreasing by N6.728 billion to N59.425 trillion from the previous N59.431 trillion, despite a total of 6,719 trades for the day.

Notably, the loss occurred despite a significant increase in both trading volume and value compared to the prior session.

The volume surged to 358.85 million shares from the previous 239.30 million shares, while the value of trades jumped to N11.96 billion, marking an 86.66% increase from N6.40 billion.

JAPAULGOLD led the trading volume chart, while SEPLAT dominated in terms of trade value.

The market’s downward movement was driven by losses in ARADEL (-9.99%), DEAPCAP (-9.66%), and CHAMPION (-8.80%). Conversely, MCNICHOLS topped the gainers’ chart with a 10% rise, followed by UPL at 9.41% and DAARCOMM at 9.09%.

Market Summary Current ASI: 98,070.28 points Previous ASI: 98,081.38 points Day Change: -0.01% Year-to-Date Performance: +31.16% Volume Traded: 358.85 million shares Value Traded: N11.96 billion Total Deals: 6,719 Top Gainers MCNICHOLS: +10% to N1.43 UPL:+9.41% to N2.79 DAARCOMM:+9.09% to N0.60 TRANSPOWER: +8.76% to N359.90 CILEASING: +8.29% to N3.79 Top Losers ARADEL: -9.99% to N625.40 DEAPCAP:-9.66% to N1.31 CHAMPION: -8.80% to N3.42 NPFMCRFBK: -5.88% to N1.60

JAIZBANK: -5.86% to N2.25

Top Traded Stocks

The market recorded a significant 49.95% increase in trade volumes, with an additional 119.54 million shares traded, bringing the total to approximately 358.85 million shares. This marked a notable rise from the 239.31 million shares recorded in the previous session.

JAPAULGOLD led the way in terms of volume, trading 136 million shares, followed by UBA with 38.59 million shares. Other major contributors included ZENITHBANK with 27.91 million shares, ACCESSCORP with 27.42 million shares, and FCMB with 11.91 million shares.

In terms of trade value, there was an impressive 86.66% jump, bringing the total to N11.96 billion, up from N6.41 billion in the prior session—an increase of N5.55 billion.

SEPLAT led the pack in terms of trade value, contributing N5.00 billion, followed by ARADEL with N1.89 billion, ZENITHBANK with N1.04 billion, UBA with ₦965.09 million, and ACCESSCORP with N558.30 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

The SWOOT stocks—comprising DANGOTE CEMENT, AIRTEL AFRICA, BUA FOODS, MTNN, BUA CEMENT, GEREGU, SEPLAT, ARADEL, TRANSPOWER, GTCO and ZENITH —most companies in this category remained relatively stable throughout the session.

However, ARADEL lost 9.99%, and ZENITHBANK dipped by 0.13%, while TRANSPOWER gained 8.76%.

ARADEL joined the SWOOT category following its listing on NGX on Monday and dropped after two days of consistent rise.

FUGAZ stocks had mixed results. UBA and FBN Holdings gained 4.1% and 0.77%, respectively. Meanwhile, Access Holdings and ZENITHBANK declined by 0.25% and 0.13%, while GTCO remained unchanged.

Market Outlook

The market displayed mixed sentiments throughout the week, closing negatively on four of the five trading days.

While today’s session saw notable increases in volume and value, the NGX still closed in the red.

A similar trend of mixed sentiment is expected to persist in the coming week.