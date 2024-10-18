Technology company, MTN Nigeria, on Friday announced the introduction of paper-based biodegradable eco-friendly SIM cards, in line with its Project Zero goals to reduce Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

According to the company, the biodegradable paper-based SIM card is safer for the environment, as it supports the management of products throughout their lifecycle in a manner that promotes circularity and reduces waste.

This comes barely a week after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) announced plans to issue a revised corporate governance code, updating the last code from 2016 with a key focus on the introduction of mandatory sustainability reporting for telecom operators.

Benefits of paper-based SIM

MTN in a statement noted that the gradual elimination of plastic-based SIM cards would help the company make a huge contribution to plastic pollution prevention, showing its commitment to continuously exploring ways to integrate sustainable practices into its operations.

Comparing the benefits of the 100% biodegradable paper-based SIM cards to the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) plastic-based material, these eco-friendly SIMs can biodegrade naturally and are recyclable, thus reducing waste pollution. It also lowers carbon emissions footprint during production and disposal.

This helps eradicate the material problems of plastic SIM cards, such as landfill or incineration disposal, limited recycling options and contribution to waste pollution.

MTN said this move aligns with its promise to ‘Doing for the Planet’, prioritizing eco-responsibility and minimizing the company’s environmental footprint through responsible and sustainable waste management practices.

“Our new eco-friendly SIM cards represent part of our continuous commitment to environmental responsibility, as well as our dedication to reducing waste, supporting local Nigerian vendors, and integrating sustainability into business operations as well as the daily lives of the people”, said Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer.

Also commenting on the development, the General Manager of sustainability and Shared Value at MTN, Adekemi Adisa, said:

“Our people and the environment where they live drive the innovative measures we take.

“The launch of our recyclable SIM cards embodies our commitment to sustainability, encouraging our customers to make eco-friendly choices, reducing waste and paving the way for a more environmentally conscious future for Nigerians.”

What you should know

As the world becomes increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of our actions, mobile network operators globally are taking steps to reduce their carbon footprint.

This has led to the introduction of biodegradable, paper-based SIM cards.

Traditional SIM cards, which have been the overall norm on the continent, are typically made from non-renewable plastic materials derived from fossil fuels.

These plastic SIM cards contribute to the growing global plastic waste crisis, with millions of discarded cards ending up in landfills and oceans, harming marine life and the environment.

Conversely, paper-based SIM cards also known as bioSIMs, are made using 100% Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper, meaning the forests where the paper comes from are responsibly and sustainably managed. Once discarded, these bioSIMs will safely decompose in the natural environment over time.