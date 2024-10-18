The Federal Government has unveiled plans to implement a cashless tolling system on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway and the dualized Keffi-Akwanga-Makurdi road.

This initiative, under the Highway Development and Management Initiative (HDMI), aims to foster sustainable infrastructure development, attract private sector investment, and enhance the nation’s transportation network.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of an implementation committee by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja on October 17, 2024, as contained in a statement on the official website of the ministry.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“As part of measures of the Renewed Hope administration to revolutionize road infrastructure development and stimulate economic growth, the Honourable Minister of Works, His Excellency, Sen. Engr. Nweze David Umahi CON has inaugurated a committee on the implementation of Cashless Tolling System for Abuja-Keffi Expressway and Dualization of Keffi-Akwanga-Markurdi road,” the statement read in part.

The Minister of Works explained that the initiative will utilize toll revenues to repay the loans secured for the project, which was executed under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing (EPC+F) arrangement.

China Harbour Ltd handled the construction, with 85% of the funding provided by China Exim Bank and the Federal Government contributing 15% as counterpart funding.

More insight

The statement further emphasized that the initiative will ensure a seamless tolling process by tasking the committee with developing a comprehensive implementation framework.

In addition to toll operations, the project will establish relief stations strategically located along the route, each equipped with essential services such as clinics, supermarkets, security posts, and parking facilities. These stations aim to enhance the travel experience while ensuring the safety and comfort of road users.

The committee, comprising representatives from the Ministries of Works, Finance, Budget and National Planning, and Justice, as well as officials from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), has been given two weeks to submit its report.

The goal is to ensure that the framework aligns with global best practices and promotes sustainable road management.

The statement further noted that Umahi stressed the importance of swift security responses along the highways. To achieve this, the government plans to install CCTV cameras and solar-powered lighting throughout the routes.

These measures are designed to facilitate round-the-clock surveillance and ensure rapid intervention by security personnel, targeting a 10-minute response time for emergencies.

These features aim to enhance safety, improve traffic flow, and reduce the likelihood of incidents, further supporting the economic and social objectives of the project.