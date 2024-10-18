The Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) will offer a variety of scholarships for international students for the 2025 academic year, providing opportunities for students from around the world to pursue their studies in China.

Founded in 1940, BIT, according to DAAD Scholarships, is recognized globally and included in China’s “211 Project,” “985 Project,” and “Double First-Class” initiatives.

The leading Chinese University is positioned as a top choice for those seeking education in China.

These scholarships are designed to assist students from different backgrounds and improve their academic experiences.

What To Know

Reports inform that BIT presents several fully funded scholarship options that do not require an IELTS score. Among the most notable are:

1. Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC) – Type B: This scholarship includes full tuition coverage, accommodation or a subsidy, a monthly stipend (CNY 2,500 for undergraduates, CNY 3,000 for master’s students, and CNY 3,500 for PhD candidates), and comprehensive medical insurance.

It is available to high school graduates for undergraduate programs, bachelor’s degree holders for master’s programs, and master’s degree holders for PhD programs.

2. Beijing Municipal Government Scholarship: This scholarship offers full or partial tuition coverage for one year and is available for undergraduate, master’s, and PhD students.

3. BIT International Student Scholarship: This scholarship provides a tuition fee waiver for undergraduate and dual-degree programs, targeting non-Chinese citizens applying for these programs.

4. Guangdong Government Outstanding International Student Scholarship: This award provides CNY 20,000 for master’s students and CNY 30,000 for PhD students applying to BIT’s Zhuhai Campus.

Degree Programs Offered

BIT provides a variety of degree programs across undergraduate, master’s, and PhD levels, available in both Chinese and English.

DAAD Scholarships details that popular undergraduate programs include:

Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering,

Computer Science, and Mechanical Engineering.

At the master’s level, students can pursue programs in Aeronautics & Astronautics Science, Mechanical Engineering, and Business Administration (MBA), among others.

PhD candidates can choose from fields such as Electronics Science, Biomedical Engineering, and Applied Economics.

Eligibility

Reports inform that for undergraduate programs, applicants must be high school graduates aged 18 to 25, with proficiency in either Chinese or English. And while TOEFL or IELTS scores are optional for native speakers or graduates of English-taught programs, other forms of English proficiency can be accepted.

Furthermore, graduate program applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree and be under 35 years of age for master’s programs, or hold a master’s degree and be under 40 years of age for PhD programs. Also, two recommendation letters from professors are required.

Application Process

One is informed that interested candidates can apply online through BIT’s official website.

Required supporting documents include a copy of the passport, highest degree certificate, academic transcripts, study plan, recommendation letters, and proof of physical health.

The application deadline, as reported, vary by scholarship type: the deadline for the Chinese Government Scholarship (CSC) is February 15th, 2025, for Round 1 and April 15th, 2025, for Round 2.

While for self-funded students, the deadline is June 15th, 2025. It is of significance that applications for the spring semester must be submitted by December 15th, 2024, while the fall semester deadline is June 15th, 2025.

These opportunities, combined with a diverse range of degree programs and the absence of an IELTS requirement, make BIT one of the attractive options for those seeking to further their education in China.

Interested applicants are encouraged to explore the available scholarships and prepare their applications ahead of the deadlines.