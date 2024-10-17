Nigeria’s real estate market is brimming with potential, but navigating it can be challenging.

Enter REX 2.0, the highly anticipated real estate event, set to revolutionize the industry.

Hosted by Rolad Properties and Allied Services Limited, this conference is designed to deliver real-world insights, cutting-edge technology, and actionable solutions to anyone involved in real estate—from investors and developers to financiers and enthusiasts.

What to Expect at REX 2.0

REX 2.0 is focused on unlocking Nigeria’s real estate growth by leveraging technology and innovative financing strategies. This isn’t your average conference—REX 2.0 will tackle the industry’s toughest challenges, offering attendees practical strategies for real estate success.

1. Real-World Solutions for Growth

Forget the fluff—this event is all about actionable steps. REX 2.0 brings together top industry experts who will share real-life solutions to overcome the hurdles facing Nigeria’s real estate sector. Whether you’re just starting out or are already established, you’ll walk away with a clear action plan to scale your business.

2. Technology Driving Real Estate

PropTech is transforming the way we do real estate, and REX 2.0 is the place to learn how. Attendees will explore the latest technology trends that are making real estate investments smarter, more efficient, and more profitable. From data analytics to AI-powered tools, you’ll learn how to leverage these technologies for maximum returns.

3. Innovative Financing Options

Securing financing for real estate projects in Nigeria has always been a challenge. REX 2.0 will introduce new, creative ways to access funding, from traditional methods to innovative options that can help you thrive—even in today’s tough market. Whether you’re seeking equity partners or new loan structures, this conference will present solutions you can use.

4. Exclusive Awoof Deals

As if the networking and insights weren’t enough, REX 2.0 will feature exclusive real estate deals for attendees. These special offers won’t be available anywhere else, giving you the chance to grab high-value investments at unbeatable prices.

Why You Should Be There

This event isn’t just about learning; it’s about making connections and doing business. Attendees will have the chance to meet and interact with the biggest names in real estate, from seasoned developers to top financial experts. Whether you’re looking to expand your portfolio, learn about new technologies, or find the right partners for your next project, REX 2.0 is where the future of real estate in Nigeria will unfold.

Event Details

📅 Date: October 24, 2024

📍 Venue: Civic Centre Towers, Lagos

⏰ Time: 10 AM

With over 1,000 attendees expected, this is your chance to be part of Nigeria’s biggest real estate conversation. Don’t miss out!

How to Register

🚀 Click Here to Register Now and secure your spot at REX 2.0. Seats are limited!

🔗 https://bit.ly/RexConference2

Visit for more information: www.rexbyrolad.ng