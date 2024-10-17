The sensational and multitalented Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola, joined the celebration of the Onga Taste the Millions promo where lucky winners of N1M were presented with cheques and a new set of winners were rewarded with exciting cash prizes and household items as part of the N250 million giveaway.

It was a dream come true for Oluchi Onuorah and Kenneth Okezie as they were presented with their cheque awards of one million naira each. The two winners, who expressed their sincere gratitude to Onga for the cash prize, called on Onga’s teeming customers to participate in the promo.

One of the new lucky winners of N1m, Evangeline Onwuaha during the raffle draw said “I am just crying, this is a dream. Thank you Onga! I didn’t think I would win; I just tried, and I won. This is huge, especially in this economy, Onga is the best!” Adunola Bamidele, another N1m winner, expressed shock and gratitude.

The live draw which took place in Lagos rewarded 10 winners with N1m each, 5 winners won N500,000 each, 10 won N100,000 each, 40 winners won N50,000 each, 325 winners won N10,000 each, 124 winners won blenders, and 105 winners were rewarded with gas cookers while others won instant airtime respectively.

The new set of Millionaires that emerged from different parts of the country are: Onwuha Evangeline from Calabar, Furera Usman from Gombe, Ahmed Aishat Idowu from Ilorin, Esther Sunday from Port Harcourt, Aghedo Mike from Benin, Abdullaih Opeyemi from Akure, Josephine Odhozor from Lagos, Musa Atawod from Lokoja, Rahilu Salihu from Minna and Abolanle Onanuga from Lagos.

Adebola Williams, Marketing Director of Promasidor Nigeria, in her remark, expressed satisfaction with the success of the promo so far, stating: “We love the enthusiastic participation from our amazing customers and the positive feedback we’ve received from our winners. This promo is extended to all the 36 states in the country including the FCT, and we are excited to receive more winners.”

The Onga Taste the Millions promo will continue to run until the end of November 2024, offering consumers ample opportunities to participate and win.

Oladapo Oshuntoye, Culinary Category Manager of Promasidor Nigeria, added “You can still be a winner, join the promo in the coming weeks, and stand a chance to win. There are still many prizes to go around.”

He further stated, “With the ‘Onga Taste the Millions’ promo, we are adding even more value to the great taste and aroma that families know and love, while also playing our role as ‘Mama’s helping hand’ by rewarding them with fantastic prizes like blenders to aid cooking”

‘To qualify for the Onga Taste the Millions promo, existing and new customers are required to buy one pack of Onga Beef or Chicken 90 cubes pack or two packs of Onga Beef or Chicken 50 cubes pack, and exchange the empty pack(s) for a scratch card at the collection centre closest to them; scratch the card to reveal a unique code; send in the unique code to 1393 to submit their entry and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

The event had representatives from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, and the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, to monitor the draws for transparency.

For more details on how to participate and for updates on winners, consumers can follow Onga on social media or visit www.ongamillionspromo.com. Follow Onga on social media (IG:@onga_nigeria, FB: @Onga Nigeria, YT: Onga Nigeria, TikTok: Onga.Nigeria) for a glimpse into the amazing experience.

About Promasidor Nigeria Limited

Promasidor was founded in 1979 by Robert Rose, who left the United Kingdom in 1957 for Zimbabwe to pursue his African dream. It has grown with a presence in over 30 African countries. Promasidor Nigeria has achieved tremendous growth since it commenced operations in 1993 with the ‘flagship brand’ Cowbell being a household name in Nigerian homes.

Promasidor produces, distributes, and markets a quality range of products such as Onga seasoning, Cowbell Dairy products & Beverages, Loya & Miksi Dairy products, Top Tea, Twisco Cocoa Beverage, and Kremela across the country, bringing joy to millions of consumers. Its milk powders, culinary and beverage products are affordable, delicious, and good for all.